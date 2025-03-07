State pension fund retrieves half of investment in Homeplus

Korea's state pension fund said Friday it has recovered about half of its total investment of 612.1 billion won ($423.5 million) at major retailer Homeplus, which recently entered a court-led rehabilitation process amid liquidity worries.The National Pension Service (NPS) originally invested in Homeplus through a fund, including 582.6 billion won in redeemable convertible preferred stock (RCPS), when private equity firm MBK Partners acquired the retail chain in 2015.RCPS is a hybrid financial instrument that offers investors fixed dividends with the option to convert their holdings into ordinary shares. It also gives the issuing company the right to redeem the shares at a predetermined price or date.The NPS said it has so far recouped 313.1 billion won in RCPS through refinancing and dividends.“The NPS has not agreed to changes to the terms of RCPS issuance, and the terms remain the same as the time of the initial investment,” the NPS said, vowing to do its best to retrieve its remaining investment.Homeplus entered the rehabilitation process Tuesday after a Seoul court approved the request by MBK Partners, the private equity fund that owns the discount store chain.The decision came after some local credit rating firms downgraded the company's rating.Yonhap