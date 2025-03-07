New release: Haunting novel 'We Do Not Part' looks into Korea's painful history
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 19:12
We Do Not Part
Author: Han Kang, translated by E. Yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris
Publisher: Penguin Random House
Like a long winter’s dream, this haunting and visionary new novel from 2024 Nobel Prize winner Han Kang takes us on a journey from contemporary Korea into its painful history. Kyungha travels from Seoul to the forests of Jeju, where her old friend Inseon has been hospitalized from an accident. Inseon asks Kyungha to feed her beloved pet bird, who will otherwise die. While on the island, the long-buried story of Inseon’s family comes to light, in dreams and memories passed from mother to daughter, and in a painstakingly assembled archive documenting a terrible massacre on the island 70 years before. "We Do Not Part" is a hymn to friendship, a eulogy to the imagination and above all an indictment against forgetting.
DB Books
