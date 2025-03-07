 New release: Haunting novel 'We Do Not Part' looks into Korea's painful history
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Books

print dictionary print

New release: Haunting novel 'We Do Not Part' looks into Korea's painful history

Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 19:12
We Do Not Part
Author: Han Kang, translated by E. Yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris 
Publisher: Penguin Random House  
 
 
Like a long winter’s dream, this haunting and visionary new novel from 2024 Nobel Prize winner Han Kang takes us on a journey from contemporary Korea into its painful history. Kyungha travels from Seoul to the forests of Jeju, where her old friend Inseon has been hospitalized from an accident. Inseon asks Kyungha to feed her beloved pet bird, who will otherwise die. While on the island, the long-buried story of Inseon’s family comes to light, in dreams and memories passed from mother to daughter, and in a painstakingly assembled archive documenting a terrible massacre on the island 70 years before. "We Do Not Part" is a hymn to friendship, a eulogy to the imagination and above all an indictment against forgetting.
 
 
 
 
 

DB Books
tags We Do Not Part

More in Books

New release: Scientist offers solutions to world's food system in 'How to Feed the World'

New release: Haymitch Abernathy's story revealed in 'Hunger Games' prequel 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

New release: Korean monk shares simple yet profound approach in 'What Is Happiness?'

New release: Lady Maximilian finds herself and courage in 'Under the Oak Tree'

New release: Haunting novel 'We Do Not Part' looks into Korea's painful history

Related Stories

This is not who we want to be

EPEX to hold its 2nd concert in December

How do we spell relief?

Han Kang's novel shortlisted for 2 prestigious French awards

Han Kang wins Prix Medicis in foreign language category with 'I Do Not Bid Farewell'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)