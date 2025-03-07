New release: Haymitch Abernathy's story revealed in 'Hunger Games' prequel 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

: Suzanne Collins: ScholasticThe fifth book in the global juggernaut "Hunger Games" series, "Sunrise on the Reaping" follows the 50th annual Hunger Games as fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch cares only about making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena. This prequel goes back 24 years to tell the long-awaited story of Haymitch Abernathy’s rise to fame.DB Books