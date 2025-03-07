New release: Korean monk shares simple yet profound approach in 'What Is Happiness?'

: Pomnyun Sunim: HachetteThe winner of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, venerable Buddhist monk Pomnyun Sunim shows us how to combat day-to-day anxiety, insecurity, anger and discouragement. With his simple yet profound teachings, he explains why humans are prone to self-destruction, and redirects our focus toward finding happiness. There are many things that seem to prevent us from being happy in our lives. Usually, things do not turn out the way we want them to. They could be unfulfilled goals, bad habits, a society that’s built to benefit only those at the very top or the loops of self-deprecation that many of us find ourselves falling into. But, we can take control of our happiness, whatever life throws at us. We all have the right, and the ability, to be happy regardless of our situation. Having touched countless lives and uplifted spirits in Korea, "What Is Happiness?" is now introduced to the world.DB Books