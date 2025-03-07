 New release: Lady Maximilian finds herself and courage in 'Under the Oak Tree'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Books

print dictionary print

New release: Lady Maximilian finds herself and courage in 'Under the Oak Tree'

Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 19:13
Under the Oak Tree: Volume 1 (The Novel)
Author: Suji Kim, translated by E. Yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris  
Publisher: Penguin Random House
 
 
A New York Times bestseller, this is the updated and official translation of the viral Korean romance fantasy web novel. When Lady Maximilian is forced by her father to marry Sir Riftan, a lowborn knight, she does not dare hope for happiness, let alone love. Riftan leaves without a word the morning after their vows are exchanged. Now, three years later, Riftan has returned as a war hero and comes to claim her. His longing becomes a desire that bewilders Maxi, even as she is overcome by the scorching heat that Riftan’s presence ignites within her. As she learns to navigate the intricacies of her new life, Maxi will find herself and her courage, and discover that she is anything but powerless. This volume collects chapters 1 to 76 of the web novel.

DB Books
tags Under the Oak Tree - The Novel (Volume One).

More in Books

New release: Scientist offers solutions to world's food system in 'How to Feed the World'

New release: Haymitch Abernathy's story revealed in 'Hunger Games' prequel 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

New release: Korean monk shares simple yet profound approach in 'What Is Happiness?'

New release: Lady Maximilian finds herself and courage in 'Under the Oak Tree'

New release: Haunting novel 'We Do Not Part' looks into Korea's painful history

Related Stories

'Under the Queen’s Umbrella' combines drama, determination and some distortion

The Boyz to perform 'The B Land' concert series across Korea and Japan

One Hundred Label refutes that IST Entertainment gave The Boyz trademark for free

The Boyz get name usage rights as new, old labels reach agreement

How accurate are historical K-dramas? Separating fiction from history in 5 hit shows.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)