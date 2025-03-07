New release: Lady Maximilian finds herself and courage in 'Under the Oak Tree'

: Suji Kim, translated by E. Yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris: Penguin Random HouseA New York Times bestseller, this is the updated and official translation of the viral Korean romance fantasy web novel. When Lady Maximilian is forced by her father to marry Sir Riftan, a lowborn knight, she does not dare hope for happiness, let alone love. Riftan leaves without a word the morning after their vows are exchanged. Now, three years later, Riftan has returned as a war hero and comes to claim her. His longing becomes a desire that bewilders Maxi, even as she is overcome by the scorching heat that Riftan’s presence ignites within her. As she learns to navigate the intricacies of her new life, Maxi will find herself and her courage, and discover that she is anything but powerless. This volume collects chapters 1 to 76 of the web novel.DB Books