 New release: Scientist offers solutions to world's food system in 'How to Feed the World'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Books

print dictionary print

New release: Scientist offers solutions to world's food system in 'How to Feed the World'

Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 19:14
How to Feed the World - The History and Future of Food
Author: Vaclav Smil
Publisher: Penguin Random House
 
 
From the New York Times best-selling author of "How the World Really Works" comes a scientist’s exploration of how we can successfully feed a growing population without killing the planet. In our economic, political and everyday choices, we take for granted and fail to prioritize the thing that makes all our lives possible: food. Smil investigates many of the burning questions facing the world today: why are some of the world’s biggest food producers also the countries with the most undernourished populations? Why do we waste so much food and how can we solve that? Could the whole planet go vegan and be healthy? Should it? He explores the global history of food production to understand why we farm some animals and not others, why most of the world’s calories come from just a few foodstuffs, and how this might change in the future. "How to Feed the World" is a data-based, rigorously researched guide that offers solutions to our broken global food system.  
 

DB Books
tags How to Feed the World - The History and Future of Food

More in Books

New release: Scientist offers solutions to world's food system in 'How to Feed the World'

New release: Haymitch Abernathy's story revealed in 'Hunger Games' prequel 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

New release: Korean monk shares simple yet profound approach in 'What Is Happiness?'

New release: Lady Maximilian finds herself and courage in 'Under the Oak Tree'

New release: Haunting novel 'We Do Not Part' looks into Korea's painful history

Related Stories

Get to the bottom of the favoritism (KOR)

Get to the bottom of the favoritism

Controlling the future

Lotte Group looks to invest in the future

Addicted to lies and hatred
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)