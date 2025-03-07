New release: Scientist offers solutions to world's food system in 'How to Feed the World'
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 19:14
How to Feed the World - The History and Future of Food
Author: Vaclav Smil
Publisher: Penguin Random House
From the New York Times best-selling author of "How the World Really Works" comes a scientist’s exploration of how we can successfully feed a growing population without killing the planet. In our economic, political and everyday choices, we take for granted and fail to prioritize the thing that makes all our lives possible: food. Smil investigates many of the burning questions facing the world today: why are some of the world’s biggest food producers also the countries with the most undernourished populations? Why do we waste so much food and how can we solve that? Could the whole planet go vegan and be healthy? Should it? He explores the global history of food production to understand why we farm some animals and not others, why most of the world’s calories come from just a few foodstuffs, and how this might change in the future. "How to Feed the World" is a data-based, rigorously researched guide that offers solutions to our broken global food system.
DB Books
DB Books
