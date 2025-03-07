미쉐린 가이드 최고 등급, 3스타 받은 밍글스
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 07:00
Mingles claims highest Michelin status as guide honors Seoul, Busan restaurants at ceremony
Friday, Feb. 28, 2025
Mingles received the highest honor in the “Michelin Guide Seoul & Busan 2025,” earning three stars during its unveiling ceremony on Thursday at The Westin Josun Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul. Promoted from its previous, long-held two-star status, it is also the only three-star restaurant in Korea selected by the guide this year.
unveil: 공개하다, 발표하다
promote: 승격하다
long-held: 오랫동안 지킨
밍글스는 목요일(2월 27일) 서울 중구 웨스틴 조선호텔에서 열린 ‘미쉐린 가이드 서울&부산 2025 셀렉션’ 공개 행사에서 최고 영예인 3스타를 받았다. 오랫동안 지킨 2스타에서 승격돼 올해 가이드가 선정한 한국 유일의 3스타 레스토랑에 올랐다.
“When I was starting out as a professional cook, I remember feeling so honored to just eat at a Michelin-starred restaurant, but 22 years later, I can’t believe the guide has awarded my restaurant three stars,” Kang Min-goo, head chef and owner of Mingles, told the press after the ceremony. “I’m incredibly happy but also feel heaviness and pressure to live up to the status and even go beyond it.”
heaviness: 무거움, 무게
pressure: 압박감
live up to: (기대 등에) 부응하다
밍글스의 오너이기도 한 강민구 헤드 셰프는 시상식을 마치고 기자들과 만나 “셰프로 일하기 시작했을 때 미쉐린 스타 레스토랑에서 식사하는 것 만으로도 영광스러웠던 기억이 나는데 22년 뒤 제 레스토랑이 3스타를 받았다는 것이 믿기지 않는다”고 소감을 밝혔다. 그는 “매우 기쁘지만 이 지위에 부응해야 된다는 무거움과 압박감도 느끼며 심지어 그 이상을 해야겠다는 생각도 든다”고 덧붙였다.
Located in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, Mingles is a contemporary fine-dining restaurant that interprets traditional Korean flavors with modern sensibilities. It opened in 2014 and was ranked two Michelin stars for seven consecutive years until last year.
interpret: 해석하다
flavor: 맛
sensibility: 감각
consecutive: 연이어, 연속
서울 강남구에 있는 밍글스는 전통 한식의 맛을 현대적인 감각으로 해석한 컨템포러리 파인 다이닝 레스토랑이다. 2014년 문을 열어 지난해까지 7년 연속 미쉐린 2스타를 받았다.
“We get a diverse group of customers, from a wide range of ages and ethnicities, and it will continue to be my goal to serve them, foremost, delicious meals, but also dishes that can widen their perspectives of Korean cuisine.”
ethnicity: 민족
foremost: 가장 중요한, 최우선
perspective: 관점, 시각
강 셰프는 “다양한 연령과 국적의 고객이 방문하는 만큼 앞으로도 맛있는 음식을 제공하는 것을 최우선으로 하되, 한국 요리에 대한 새로운 시각을 열어줄 수 있는 요리를 제공하는 것이 목표”라고 말했다.
Kang largely worked overseas in his early career, holding the youngest-ever head chef title at Nobu Bahama, but decided to return to Korea and cook his home country’s cuisine after witnessing a shift in the “traditional rules of fine dining.”
largely: 대체로, 주로
overseas: 해외
shift: 변화
강 셰프는 경력 중 초반은 주로 해외에서 일하며 노부 바하마 역대 최연소 헤드 셰프 타이틀을 차지하기도 했다. 하지만 ‘파인 다이닝에 대한 전통적 규범’ 변화를 목격하고 한국으로 돌아와 고향의 요리를 하기로 결정했다.
“Fine dining used to be limited to cuisines like French and Italian, but at the time, countries like Spain and Denmark were garnering fame by reinterpreting their cuisine to serve it at upscale restaurants. It inspired me to want to do the same with Korean food,” he said. “So, that was my small dream as I packed my bags and came back to Korea. I’ve never really regretted that decision, but today especially, I feel glad that I did it.”
limited to: ~에 국한된
garner: 얻다
reinterpret: 재해석
upscale: 고급의
강 셰프는 “예전엔 파인 다이닝이 프랑스나 이탈리아 요리에 국한됐지만, 당시 스페인과 덴마크 등 다양한 국가에서 자국 음식을 재해석해 고급 레스토랑에서 제공하며 명성을 얻는 모습을 보고 영감을 받았다”고 설명했다. 그는 “나 또한 한식을 새로운 방식으로 선보이고 싶다는 작은 꿈을 품고 짐을 싸서 한국으로 돌아왔다”며 “후회한 적은 한 번도 없지만, 오늘은 그 선택이 더욱 뜻깊게 다가온다”고 덧붙였다.
