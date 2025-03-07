BTS’s J-Hope talks about ideal collab with R&B star Miguel ahead of single release
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 12:22
BTS member J-Hope expressed confidence in his new digital single, “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel),” saying the song was meant for him.
“The moment I heard it, I was certain I had to do it,” J-Hope said in a press release on Friday. “When I hear a great song, I usually envision different possibilities, but with this one, the images came to me so vividly.”
“I hope my confidence and belief in this song prove to be right. Since I genuinely loved and enjoyed working on it, I hope that sincerity reaches everyone,” the singer added.
The digital single will be released on Friday at 2 p.m., along with its music video. This track marks his first venture into R&B, blending a melodic chorus with dreamy lyrics.
“The song brings together ethereal synths, crisp guitar strums and light yet smooth vocal riffs to sonically capture the emotions of love,” according to his agency BigHit Music.
J-Hope first introduced the song to fans during the Seoul leg of his tour, which took place on Feb. 28, March 1 and 2 in southern Seoul.
Following the domestic tour, the BTS member will begin the North American leg of his inaugural solo world tour, with shows scheduled in New York on March 13 and 14, Chicago on March 17 and 18, Mexico City on March 22 and 23, San Antonio on March 26 and 27, Oakland on March 31 and April 1 and Los Angeles on April 4 and 6.
To refine the song and work on new music, J-Hope spent time in Los Angeles, where he collaborated with featured artist Miguel.
Miguel, the American R&B singer, won Best R&B Song at the 55th Grammy Awards in 2013 for “Adorn” and has been nominated in 13 categories, including Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.
“While in Los Angeles, I worked on a lot of songs. The more great tracks I created, the more eager I became to share them with my fans,” J-Hope said.
“Each song had a different vibe, and I wanted to explore which genres suited me best and how listeners would perceive them,” he added, while refraining from revealing too much about other songs he created while in Los Angeles.
“I personally reached out to Miguel for the feature, and despite not having a prior connection, he responded positively, which meant a lot to me,” J-Hope continued. “His deep, soulful voice and sincerity fit the song perfectly, and I’m truly happy with the result.”
J-Hope will host a fan event, “Sweet Dreamland,” at 1 p.m. on Friday, where he will meet 613 fans for a Q&A session. The number 613 symbolizes BTS’s debut date, June 13. The event will also be livestreamed on the global fan platform Weverse.
