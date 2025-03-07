 Blackpink's Lisa to release limited-edition merchandise in Musinsa collaboration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink's Lisa to release limited-edition merchandise in Musinsa collaboration

Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 14:25
A poster for Musinsa's upcoming release of limited edition merchandise made in collaboration with Lisa of Blackpink [MUSINSA]

A poster for Musinsa's upcoming release of limited edition merchandise made in collaboration with Lisa of Blackpink [MUSINSA]

 
Blackpink member Lisa is set to release limited-edition merchandise in collaboration with Musinsa beginning Monday, the fashion e-commerce platform said Friday.
 
The same day, a pop-up store is slated to open at the Musinsa Store Seongsu@DaelimChanggo venue in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, until March 16, featuring interactive programs.
 

Related Article

 
The goods are themed after Lisa’s first solo full-length album “Alter Ego,” which was released on Feb. 28, and are comprised of 34 garments and accessories, including T-shirts, hoodies, caps and tote bags.
 
There will also be a raffle for both online and offline customers who purchase the merchandise. Winners will get invitations for Lisa’s meet and greet and fan signing event scheduled for March 16.
 
The pop-up will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during its run.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags blackpink lisa musinsa

More in K-pop

Tempest to release sixth EP 'RE: Full of Youth' after yearlong hiatus

Blackpink's Lisa to release limited-edition merchandise in Musinsa collaboration

Jennie releases solo album 'Ruby' aloing with pop-up event in Yongsan District

BTS’s J-Hope talks about ideal collab with R&B star Miguel ahead of single release

NewJeans members' parents accuse ADOR of trying to block group's activities with injunction expansion

Related Stories

Blackpink's Lisa drops first full solo album 'Alter Ego'

Blackpink's Lisa to release solo single 'New Woman' featuring Spanish singer Rosalía

Lisa's solo track 'Money' surpasses 300 million streams on Spotify

Blackpink's Lisa becomes a 'New Woman' on collaboration single with Rosalía

Making money
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)