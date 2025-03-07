Blackpink's Lisa to release limited-edition merchandise in Musinsa collaboration
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 14:25
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Blackpink member Lisa is set to release limited-edition merchandise in collaboration with Musinsa beginning Monday, the fashion e-commerce platform said Friday.
The same day, a pop-up store is slated to open at the Musinsa Store Seongsu@DaelimChanggo venue in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, until March 16, featuring interactive programs.
The goods are themed after Lisa’s first solo full-length album “Alter Ego,” which was released on Feb. 28, and are comprised of 34 garments and accessories, including T-shirts, hoodies, caps and tote bags.
There will also be a raffle for both online and offline customers who purchase the merchandise. Winners will get invitations for Lisa’s meet and greet and fan signing event scheduled for March 16.
The pop-up will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during its run.
