Jennie releases solo album 'Ruby' aloing with pop-up event in Yongsan District
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 13:03
Blackpink’s Jennie released her first full-length solo album, “Ruby,” on Friday.
“Ruby” features a total of 15 tracks spanning various genres, including the lead track “Like Jennie.”
The album includes collaborations with top artists, such as Grammy-winning American rapper Doechii on "ExtraL" and American alternative musician Dominic Fike on "Love Hangover."
Other featured artists include American rapper and producer Childish Gambino, British pop star Dua Lipa, French electronic musician FKJ and American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis.
The lead track, “Like Jennie,” is a hip-hop track that showcases Jennie’s rapping skills and fresh style, according to her agency Odd Atelier. The music video for the lead track will be released on Friday at 2 p.m.
“This album is significant because it tells my story as a solo artist, using my own voice and perspective,” Jennie said in a press release on Friday.
“Inspired by Shakespeare’s play ‘As You Like It,’ the album explores themes of birth, love, faith and reaching the peak of life, with the curtains revealing my next step in my career.”
“The album’s production process was a valuable journey of growth and self-discovery as an artist,” Jennie added.
According to Odd Atelier, the physical album includes a “Jennie Only Audio” version, which features tracks performed solely by Jennie, without any featured artists.
To mark the release of her album, the pop-up event, “Rubify,” themed around Jennie’s new album will run from Friday through March 13 at Vinyl & Plastic in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
Jennie kicked off “The Ruby Experience” shows at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday. It will continue at the same venue on Friday and at Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 10 and Inspire Arena in Incheon on March 15.
Jennie is set to receive the Global Force Award at Billboard's Women in Music event, slated to be held on March 29 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)