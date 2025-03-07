Tempest to release sixth EP 'RE: Full of Youth' after yearlong hiatus
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 14:56
- LEE JIAN
Boy band Tempest is set to release its sixth EP "RE: Full of Youth" on March 31, its agency Yue Hua Entertainment announced Friday.
Its upcoming return to the K-pop scene comes after a yearlong hiatus.
In the lead up to the official EP release, the agency added that the band will unveil two tracks from the album in the form of video clips, which will be posted on its YouTube account on March 14 and 19.
Tempest will also be promoting its upcoming EP through a string of teaser content, like concept photos, posters and music video teasers, starting Monday.
Tempest debuted as a seven-member band in 2022 with its first EP “It’s Me, It’s We.” The boy band's last music release was its fifth EP, “Tempest Voyage," released in March 2024. It then made its debut in Japan with EP “Bang!” in April, followed by EP "Bubble Gum" in December of the same year. The boy band also competed in Mnet's reality K-pop survival show "Road to Kingdom: Ace of the Ace" in September last year and was voted "the most anticipated K-pop boy band to lead 2025" at the First Brand Awards 2025 ceremony's Vietnam event, demonstrating the band's growing global appeal.
