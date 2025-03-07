 Actor Jun Ji-hyun to return to big screen for first time in 10 years in new film
Actor Jun Ji-hyun to return to big screen for first time in 10 years in new film

Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 18:25
The cast and director of film ″Gunche″ pose for a photo. From left are actors Shin Hyun-been, Go Soo, Jun Ji-hyun, director Yeon Sang-ho, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Shin-rock and Ji Chang-wook. [SHOWBOX]

Actor Jun Ji-hyun is set to star in a new film by "Hellbound" (2021-24) director Yeon Sang-ho, the film's distributor Showbox said Friday. It will be her first film in 10 years, since the release of historical film “Assassination” in 2015.
 
Titled "Gunche” in Korea, the film also features other major stars, including Go Soo, Ji Chang-Wook and Koo Kyo-hwan, as well as actors Shin Hyun-been and Kim Shin-rock.
 

The film is actors Ji and Go Soo’s first collaboration with the director. Koo, Shin and Kim Shin-rock have previously worked with the director on Netflix series "Parasyte: The Grey" (2024), upcoming film “Revelations” and Netflix series “Hellbound,” respectively.
 
“Gunche“ centers on a building being locked down due to an unidentified virus while infected individuals evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors.
 
The film began its shooting in March. The release date has not yet been disclosed.
 
“I have set off on a long journey to present a high-quality entertainment experience that audiences can enjoy in theaters, alongside incredibly talented actors and staff,” director Yeon said in a press release. “I am standing at the starting line with a heart filled with excitement and anticipation. I hope many will look forward to and show interest in the upcoming film.”
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
