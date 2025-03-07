More in Movies

Actor Jun Ji-hyun to return to big screen for first time in 10 years in new film

Go masters' legendary rivalry revisited in film 'The Match' starring Lee Byung-hun

'Mickey 17,' 'It's Okay,' 'Conclave' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas

Late Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu to be buried at private cemetery in Taiwan

Seventeen's 'Right Here' world tour concert film to premiere globally in April