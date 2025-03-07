Tomorrow X Together concert, musical 'Aladdin' and other shows to check out in Korea
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 07:01
-
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
- [email protected]
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Inspire Arena
March 7 – 9: Boy band Tomorrow X Together, which is celebrating the sixth anniversary of its debut, is kicking off its world tour with a three-day concert in Korea this weekend.
The “Act: Promise – EP. 2” tour will then continue in Barcelona on March 20, London on March 25, Berlin on March 27 and Amsterdam on April 1. Tomorrow X Together, a five-member band consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, debuted in 2019 under Big Hit Music.
Tickets range from 154,000 won ($105.45) to 198,000 won.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Inspire Arena operate a shuttle bus to and from Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 and 2, Daerim Station, line No. 2, exit 5 and Dragon City hotel in Yongsan, central Seoul.
THE MAN WHO LAUGHS
Seoul Arts Center, Opera Theater
Through March 9: Led by American theater director Robert Johanson, this musical is based on Victor Hugo’s 1869 novel of the same name. The story is set in 17th-century England, where there was a huge gap between the rich and the poor.
The story revolves around the main character Gwynplaine and the unfair treatment he endures from society. For the upcoming production, musical actor Park Eun-tae, singers Lee Seok-hoon and Kyuhyun and singer and actor Doyoung alternate the role of Gwynplaine.
The musical starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.
Ticket prices range from 80,000 won to 170,000 won.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5
PAIK KUN-WOO AND MOZART 〈PROGRAM II〉
Seoul Arts Center, Concert Hall
March 27: Pianist Paik Kun-woo will be holding a recital, performing more of Mozart’s pieces. After releasing his first Mozart album last April, he started a nationwide tour the following month and performed in 13 cities. He is now kicking off a second round of national tour with a different program of Mozart pieces.
The program includes Mozart's "Piano Sonata No. 16 in C Major K. 545,” "Rondo in A Minor K. 511," "Piano Sonata No. 2 in F Major K. 280,” "Adagio for Glass harmonica in C Major K. 356/617a,” "Little Funeral March in C Minor K. 453a,” "Piano Sonata No. 10 in CMajor K. 330” and "Fantasia in C Minor K. 475.”
Tickets range from 50,000 won to 120,000 won.
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5
LAST EMPRESS
Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand Theater
March 30: “Last Empress,” also known as “Empress Myeongseong” in Korean, is celebrating its 30th year since its premiere. The musical is about the namesake queen (1851-1895), her marriage to King Gojong (1852-1919), her leadership in diplomacy and her eventual assassination by the Japanese, who viewed her as an obstacle to foreign expansion.
For this ongoing run, which began Jan. 21, the creative team has yet again updated the production, including tweaks to the plot, Korean subtitles during songs and — most notably — a reversion to the “analog art of staging.”
The musical’s artistic director Yoon Ho-jin, who is also a renowned theater director, came up with the idea for the musical in the early 1990s after watching “Cats” in London. He famously rounded up three of the country’s best artistic talents — writer Yi Mun-yeol, composer Kim Hee-gab and lyricist Yang In-ja — to helm “Last Empress,” which premiered in Seoul in 1995 and became the first Asian musical to open on Broadway two years later.
The musical on Feb. 5 became the first homegrown musical to see over 2 million attendees, according to its producer Acom.
Actors Cha Ji-yeon, Kim So-hyun and Shin Young-sook alternate the role of Empress Myeongseong.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and public holidays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.
Tickets range from 60,000 won to 160,000 won.
Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8
2NE1 CONCERT [WELCOME BACK] ENCORE IN SEOUL
KSPO Dome
April 12 and 13: Girl group 2NE1 is holding a two-day encore concert series in Seoul. The "Welcome Back" Asian tour began on Oct. 4, 2024, at Olympic Hall in southern Seoul to celebrate the 15th anniversary of 2NE1's debut. Ticket sales for the encore concerts will begin on Feb. 10 on Interpark. Sales for members of the group’s temporary fan club opened on Feb. 5.
The group has performed in several major Asian cities, including Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kobe and Tokyo in Japan and Bangkok.
2NE1 took the stage at "SBS Gayo Daejeon," a major domestic music festival held on Dec. 25, 2024, where the group showcased several of its hit songs, including “Come Back Home” (2014), “Fire” (2009) and “I Am the Best” (2011).
Tickets range from 165,000 won to 209,000 won.
The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Olympic Park Station, line No. 5 and 9, exit 3 or 4
STAYC TOUR ‘STAY TUNED’
Olympic Park, Olympic Hall
April 12 and 13: Following the release of its new album in March, girl group STAYC is embarking on a world tour in April, kicking it off with a two concerts in Seoul's Olympic Park. This concert series will be STAYC's second world tour after its inaugural world tour, "Teenfresh," which took the group to 15 cities last year.
STAYC debuted in 2020 with its single "SO BAD" and is known for hits like "ASAP" (2021) and "RUN2U" (2022). The six-member act consists of Sieun, Seeun, Sumin, J, Isa and Yoon.
Tickets range from 143,000 won to 187,000 won.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Olympic Park Station, line No. 5 and 9, exit 3 or 4
2025 DISNEY IN CONCERT: BEYOND THE MAGIC
Sejong Center for the Performing Arts
May 10 and 11: Since its Korean premiere in 2014, “Disney in Concert” has continuously gained popularity. Children attend the concerts dressed as their favorite Disney characters in what is becoming an annual ritual. For the upcoming concert, songs from Disney classics "The Lion King” (1994), “Aladdin” (1992) and “Little Mermaid” (1989) as well as more recent works like "Frozen” (2013), "Moana” (2016) and "Coco” (2017) will be performed accompanied by the Ditto Orchestra.
Singers Song Eun-hye, Lee Areumsol, Kim Kyung-rok and Lee Jong-seok will be singing the songs in English.
Children must be at least four years old to attend.
Tickets, which range from 44,000 won to 110,000 won, will go on sale from Feb. 25.
The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8
JEKYLL AND HYDE
Blue Square, Shinhan Card Hall
Through May 18: The popular musical “Jekyll and Hyde,” which tells the tale of an epic battle between good and evil, has been loved in Korea since its first performance in 2004.
The cast includes Hong Kwang-ho, Jeon Dong-seok and Kim Seong-cheol in the roles of Dr. Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde, and Yoon Gong-ju, Seon-min and Kim Hwan-hee playing the role of Lucy Harris.
The musical begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends. There are no shows on Mondays.
Tickets range from 80,000 won to 170,000 won.
Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3
ALADDIN
Charlotte Theater
Through June 22: The Korean musical production of Disney classic "Aladdin” has premiered at the Charlotte Theater in southern Seoul. The original stage iteration, with book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Beguelin and Tim Rice, premiered on Broadway a decade ago.
Lee Sung-kyung, Min Kyung-ah and Choi Ji-hye alternate Jasmine while Kim Jun-su, Seo Kyung-soo and Park Kang-hyun alternate the role of Aladdin.
Tickets range from 90,000 won to 190,000 won.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.
Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 3
*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
Inspire Arena
March 7 – 9: Boy band Tomorrow X Together, which is celebrating the sixth anniversary of its debut, is kicking off its world tour with a three-day concert in Korea this weekend.
The “Act: Promise – EP. 2” tour will then continue in Barcelona on March 20, London on March 25, Berlin on March 27 and Amsterdam on April 1. Tomorrow X Together, a five-member band consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, debuted in 2019 under Big Hit Music.
Tickets range from 154,000 won ($105.45) to 198,000 won.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Inspire Arena operate a shuttle bus to and from Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 and 2, Daerim Station, line No. 2, exit 5 and Dragon City hotel in Yongsan, central Seoul.
THE MAN WHO LAUGHS
Seoul Arts Center, Opera Theater
Through March 9: Led by American theater director Robert Johanson, this musical is based on Victor Hugo’s 1869 novel of the same name. The story is set in 17th-century England, where there was a huge gap between the rich and the poor.
The story revolves around the main character Gwynplaine and the unfair treatment he endures from society. For the upcoming production, musical actor Park Eun-tae, singers Lee Seok-hoon and Kyuhyun and singer and actor Doyoung alternate the role of Gwynplaine.
The musical starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.
Ticket prices range from 80,000 won to 170,000 won.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5
PAIK KUN-WOO AND MOZART 〈PROGRAM II〉
Seoul Arts Center, Concert Hall
March 27: Pianist Paik Kun-woo will be holding a recital, performing more of Mozart’s pieces. After releasing his first Mozart album last April, he started a nationwide tour the following month and performed in 13 cities. He is now kicking off a second round of national tour with a different program of Mozart pieces.
The program includes Mozart's "Piano Sonata No. 16 in C Major K. 545,” "Rondo in A Minor K. 511," "Piano Sonata No. 2 in F Major K. 280,” "Adagio for Glass harmonica in C Major K. 356/617a,” "Little Funeral March in C Minor K. 453a,” "Piano Sonata No. 10 in CMajor K. 330” and "Fantasia in C Minor K. 475.”
Tickets range from 50,000 won to 120,000 won.
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5
LAST EMPRESS
Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand Theater
March 30: “Last Empress,” also known as “Empress Myeongseong” in Korean, is celebrating its 30th year since its premiere. The musical is about the namesake queen (1851-1895), her marriage to King Gojong (1852-1919), her leadership in diplomacy and her eventual assassination by the Japanese, who viewed her as an obstacle to foreign expansion.
For this ongoing run, which began Jan. 21, the creative team has yet again updated the production, including tweaks to the plot, Korean subtitles during songs and — most notably — a reversion to the “analog art of staging.”
The musical’s artistic director Yoon Ho-jin, who is also a renowned theater director, came up with the idea for the musical in the early 1990s after watching “Cats” in London. He famously rounded up three of the country’s best artistic talents — writer Yi Mun-yeol, composer Kim Hee-gab and lyricist Yang In-ja — to helm “Last Empress,” which premiered in Seoul in 1995 and became the first Asian musical to open on Broadway two years later.
The musical on Feb. 5 became the first homegrown musical to see over 2 million attendees, according to its producer Acom.
Actors Cha Ji-yeon, Kim So-hyun and Shin Young-sook alternate the role of Empress Myeongseong.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and public holidays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.
Tickets range from 60,000 won to 160,000 won.
Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8
2NE1 CONCERT [WELCOME BACK] ENCORE IN SEOUL
KSPO Dome
April 12 and 13: Girl group 2NE1 is holding a two-day encore concert series in Seoul. The "Welcome Back" Asian tour began on Oct. 4, 2024, at Olympic Hall in southern Seoul to celebrate the 15th anniversary of 2NE1's debut. Ticket sales for the encore concerts will begin on Feb. 10 on Interpark. Sales for members of the group’s temporary fan club opened on Feb. 5.
The group has performed in several major Asian cities, including Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kobe and Tokyo in Japan and Bangkok.
2NE1 took the stage at "SBS Gayo Daejeon," a major domestic music festival held on Dec. 25, 2024, where the group showcased several of its hit songs, including “Come Back Home” (2014), “Fire” (2009) and “I Am the Best” (2011).
Tickets range from 165,000 won to 209,000 won.
The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Olympic Park Station, line No. 5 and 9, exit 3 or 4
STAYC TOUR ‘STAY TUNED’
Olympic Park, Olympic Hall
April 12 and 13: Following the release of its new album in March, girl group STAYC is embarking on a world tour in April, kicking it off with a two concerts in Seoul's Olympic Park. This concert series will be STAYC's second world tour after its inaugural world tour, "Teenfresh," which took the group to 15 cities last year.
STAYC debuted in 2020 with its single "SO BAD" and is known for hits like "ASAP" (2021) and "RUN2U" (2022). The six-member act consists of Sieun, Seeun, Sumin, J, Isa and Yoon.
Tickets range from 143,000 won to 187,000 won.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Olympic Park Station, line No. 5 and 9, exit 3 or 4
2025 DISNEY IN CONCERT: BEYOND THE MAGIC
Sejong Center for the Performing Arts
May 10 and 11: Since its Korean premiere in 2014, “Disney in Concert” has continuously gained popularity. Children attend the concerts dressed as their favorite Disney characters in what is becoming an annual ritual. For the upcoming concert, songs from Disney classics "The Lion King” (1994), “Aladdin” (1992) and “Little Mermaid” (1989) as well as more recent works like "Frozen” (2013), "Moana” (2016) and "Coco” (2017) will be performed accompanied by the Ditto Orchestra.
Singers Song Eun-hye, Lee Areumsol, Kim Kyung-rok and Lee Jong-seok will be singing the songs in English.
Children must be at least four years old to attend.
Tickets, which range from 44,000 won to 110,000 won, will go on sale from Feb. 25.
The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8
JEKYLL AND HYDE
Blue Square, Shinhan Card Hall
Through May 18: The popular musical “Jekyll and Hyde,” which tells the tale of an epic battle between good and evil, has been loved in Korea since its first performance in 2004.
The cast includes Hong Kwang-ho, Jeon Dong-seok and Kim Seong-cheol in the roles of Dr. Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde, and Yoon Gong-ju, Seon-min and Kim Hwan-hee playing the role of Lucy Harris.
The musical begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends. There are no shows on Mondays.
Tickets range from 80,000 won to 170,000 won.
Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3
ALADDIN
Charlotte Theater
Through June 22: The Korean musical production of Disney classic "Aladdin” has premiered at the Charlotte Theater in southern Seoul. The original stage iteration, with book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Beguelin and Tim Rice, premiered on Broadway a decade ago.
Lee Sung-kyung, Min Kyung-ah and Choi Ji-hye alternate Jasmine while Kim Jun-su, Seo Kyung-soo and Park Kang-hyun alternate the role of Aladdin.
Tickets range from 90,000 won to 190,000 won.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.
Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 3
*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)