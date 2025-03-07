South Korean, U.S. officials agree to complete denuclearization of North
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 17:47 Updated: 07 Mar. 2025, 17:59
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
South Korea's National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and his U.S. counterpart Michael Waltz reaffirmed their countries’ shared commitment to North Korea's complete denuclearization during talks in Washington on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters at a press briefing after the meeting, Shin said that the two sides had agreed to collaborate closely on strategies to counter North Korea in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.
The two officials also vowed to keep a close watch on Pyongyang’s growing cooperation with Beijing and Moscow.
Shin said Seoul’s National Security Council and the White House will also work together to enhance intergovernmental cooperation in shipbuilding.
He noted that his talks with Waltz addressed current challenges in building, maintaining, repairing, and operating U.S. ships in South Korean shipyards.
The pair also discussed trade relations in light of recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Shin.
Shin said he explained that tariffs on U.S. goods under the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are minimal, which he said was met with understanding from Waltz.
He also expressed a desire for more productive communication and cooperation between the two countries on trade and economic matters.
Shin’s comments followed remarks by Trump earlier this week that countries, including South Korea, impose “tremendously higher tariffs [on U.S. goods] than we charge them.”
He also said that South Korea’s average tariff rate was four times higher than that of the United States.
In a rebuttal on Wednesday, the South Korean Ministry of Industry said that the effective tariff rate on U.S. imports in 2024 was approximately 0.79 percent.
The ministry clarified that while South Korea’s Most Favored Nation tariff rate of 13.4 percent on World Trade Organization members is four times higher than the U.S. rate of 3.3 percent, it does not apply to U.S. goods under the Korea-U.S. FTA.
Shin said he and Waltz did not discuss renegotiating the two countries’ defense cost-sharing agreement for U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.
Thursday’s meeting marked the first meeting between the two officials.
On Friday, the South Korean presidential office issued a release stating that Shin and Waltz agreed on the importance of the bilateral alliance in ensuring peace, security, and prosperity across the Korean Peninsula and the broader region.
Shin is scheduled to return to South Korea on Saturday after meeting several Republican lawmakers, including Senators Roger Wicker and Pete Ricketts.
BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)