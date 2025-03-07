 Korea, Asean launch joint research platform on economic, trade policies
Korea, Asean launch joint research platform on economic, trade policies

Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 09:34
The logo of Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy [YONHAP]

Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) have launched a joint research platform on economic and trade policies as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Friday.
 
The Asean-ROK Think-tank Dialogue on Economic and Trade Policy (AKTD) held a two-day kickoff meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia from Thursday and discussed measures to bolster collaboration on research on economy and trade issues in the region, according to the Industry Ministry. ROK stands for Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
 

The AKTD was established as a follow-up measure to a summit between Korea and Asean in October, where the two sides agreed to elevate their relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" and enhance cooperation in various fields.
 
"We anticipate the AKTD will become a leading policy platform for economic cooperation between Korea and Asean, and contribute to the balanced economic development of the region," said Kim Jong-chul, director-general for international trade relations at the ministry.
 
The ministry also said it has discussed with its Indonesian counterpart their joint response to global oversupply and other economic issues.
 
 

Yonhap
