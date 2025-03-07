Polish president voices hope for swift progress in K2 tank deal with Korea

Polish President Andrzej Duda has expressed hope for swift progress in finalizing a contract with Korea to buy K2 battle tanks, highlighting the importance of continued defense cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.Duda made the remarks during a courtesy call paid by Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Warsaw on Thursday, as the two countries are seeking to finalize the second round of the $7 billion deal under which Korea will export 820 K2 tanks to Poland.The two countries signed the $12.4 billion agreement in July 2022, under which Korea will supply K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircraft and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers to the European nation.Cho was visiting Poland this week for talks with Polish officials, including his counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski, on bilateral cooperation, security and other issues."President Duda expressed hope for the swift conclusion of the second phase of the K2 tank contract, facilitating local production in Poland and fostering mutually beneficial defense cooperation," Seoul's Foreign Ministry said in a release.Cho emphasized that Korea is Poland's "optimal partner" in strengthening the country's national defense, expressing hope for continued partnership in the defense sector, the ministry said.Cho also met one-on-one with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz to discuss the progress in their bilateral security cooperation.The ministry quoted Kosiniak-Kamysz as reaffirming Poland's commitment to implementing the bilateral comprehensive defense partnership "without delay."The two sides also agreed to continue talks on the K2 tank contract and explore opportunities for additional arms procurement to further enhance defense cooperation.Yonhap