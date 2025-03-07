 Polish president voices hope for swift progress in K2 tank deal with Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Polish president voices hope for swift progress in K2 tank deal with Korea

Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 09:39
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, left, pays a courtesy call on Polish President Andrzej Duda during his visit to Warsaw on March 6. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, left, pays a courtesy call on Polish President Andrzej Duda during his visit to Warsaw on March 6. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
Polish President Andrzej Duda has expressed hope for swift progress in finalizing a contract with Korea to buy K2 battle tanks, highlighting the importance of continued defense cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.
 
Duda made the remarks during a courtesy call paid by Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Warsaw on Thursday, as the two countries are seeking to finalize the second round of the $7 billion deal under which Korea will export 820 K2 tanks to Poland.
 

Related Article

The two countries signed the $12.4 billion agreement in July 2022, under which Korea will supply K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircraft and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers to the European nation.
 
Cho was visiting Poland this week for talks with Polish officials, including his counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski, on bilateral cooperation, security and other issues.
 
"President Duda expressed hope for the swift conclusion of the second phase of the K2 tank contract, facilitating local production in Poland and fostering mutually beneficial defense cooperation," Seoul's Foreign Ministry said in a release.
 
Cho emphasized that Korea is Poland's "optimal partner" in strengthening the country's national defense, expressing hope for continued partnership in the defense sector, the ministry said.
 
Cho also met one-on-one with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz to discuss the progress in their bilateral security cooperation.
 
The ministry quoted Kosiniak-Kamysz as reaffirming Poland's commitment to implementing the bilateral comprehensive defense partnership "without delay."
 
The two sides also agreed to continue talks on the K2 tank contract and explore opportunities for additional arms procurement to further enhance defense cooperation.
 

Yonhap
tags Poland K2 battle tanks Korea

More in Diplomacy

Experts raise need to stress South Korea's contribution to U.S. economy to counter Trump's view on the country

Polish president voices hope for swift progress in K2 tank deal with Korea

Korea, Asean launch joint research platform on economic, trade policies

Korean, Polish foreign ministers discuss defense, get K2 tank deal back on track

Former Japanese diplomat 'optimistic' about Seoul-Tokyo relations despite political turmoil

Related Stories

Tank arrival

Poland becomes Korea's 5th-largest trade surplus source with defense purchases

Korean, Polish foreign ministers discuss defense, get K2 tank deal back on track

South Korea world's 11th-largest defense spender last year: Report

North denies sending arms to Russia, slams U.S. for 'groundless rumors'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)