Seoul National University holds opening ceremony for SNU Commons Library
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 18:11
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Seoul National University (SNU) celebrated the opening of the SNU Commons Library on Friday, also welcoming additional changes such as the opening of its SNU College.
The university held an opening ceremony for the SNU Commons Library, which renovated the first two floors of the Central Library.
"Both the opening ceremony for the SNU College and SNU Commons Library was held today, and it is significant that our two pillars of educational innovation was launched on the same day," said Ryu Hong-lim, president of Seoul National University. "The basis of educational innovation lies in creating an open space where all members of the university — our students and faculty from diverse fields — can interact and freely engage in discussions."
The opening of SNU Commons Library also marks the 50th anniversary of the university moving to the current campus in Gwanak District, southern Seoul.
The first floor of the SNU Commons Library has a media lab and a media wall where various artworks will be displayed. The second floor comprises of lecture and seminar rooms, having a flexible desk layout rather than looking like a typical university classroom.
One of the lectures that will be held at the SNU Commons Library are the elective lectures for freshmen.
A ceremony to celebrate the launch of the university's SNU College was also held on Friday.
Students of the university's College of Liberal Studies and open major program students are part of the new SNU College, which opened this spring semester. The SNU College is also in charge of operating elective courses that the university students are required to take.
More facilities such as the Student Center and Cultural Center are set to be renovated through the SNU Commons project.
"SNU Commons is a project aimed at fostering creative thinking and opening learning opportunities for all students, regardless of their major," said Park Won-ho, president of the university's Office of Planning and Coordination. "It aims to connect key campus facilities such as the Cultural Center, Administration Building, Student Center, Central Library and Grass Square to create an environment where all students can learn and develop creative thinking."
"The SNU College that held its launching ceremony this morning represents how Seoul National University plans to integrate our undecided program, general education and interdisciplinary education, and the SNU Commons Library is an initiative to create spaces for communication and active exchanges."
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)