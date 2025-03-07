[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Four cozy Seoul cafes to brew up your best work
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 17:36 Updated: 07 Mar. 2025, 17:48
-
- KIM DONG-EUN
- [email protected]
For some, long hours of work or study make staying indoors less of a choice and more of a necessity. While social media is flooded with posts about must-visit exhibitions and trendy hot spots, a packed schedule often keeps those outings out of reach. Instead, a cozy cafe or a well-designed study space can offer the perfect escape — somewhere to get things done while enjoying a change of scenery. If that sounds familiar, here are four cafes where you can work and unwind at the same time.
Cafe Comma Hapjung
카페꼼마 합정점
Cafe Comma Hapjeong in Mapo District, western Seoul, is a book lover’s haven and cafe rolled into one, about 10 minutes on foot from Hapjeong Station Exit No. 8. It's impossible to miss, with its large windows and a tall building standing prominently in the middle of the street.
Book publisher Munhak Dongnae is the founding company behind Cafe Comma, which has seven branches across the country. As a publishing house runs the business, the cafe is home to thousands of books — including curated essays and best-selling novels from Munhak Dongnae and other local publishers. Visitors can read most books for free, except those wrapped in plastic, which are available for purchase. The space often serves as a venue for author meet-and-greets and book-themed events, drawing in literature enthusiasts from time to time.
Each floor offers seating and charging stations, accessible by either a staircase or an elevator. The third and fourth floors are for staff only and used for baking and food preparation, while the rooftop on the sixth floor provides additional space. Like any other cafe, Cafe Comma serves drinks and desserts, but it also offers a selection of wines and branded merchandise.
@cafecomma__official
49 Poeun-ro, Mapo District, western Seoul
(서울 마포구 포은로 49)
Operating hours: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Last order at 9:30 p.m.)
Phone number: 070-4179-2205
Protokoll
프로토콜 연희점
If you’re looking for both great coffee and a quiet space to work, Seodaemun District in western Seoul has plenty of hidden cafes that offer the best of both worlds. Among them, Protokoll’s Yeonhui branch is a standout choice for those seeking a calm study or work session with quality drinks.
Located on the second floor of a building in Yeonhui-dong, the cafe welcomes visitors with spacious desks neatly arranged, each equipped with a personal lamp. The dim lighting and dark-toned interior create a focused atmosphere, whether guests come alone or in groups.
Protokoll also prides itself on its coffee, operating as a roastery with a strong emphasis on brewing. The brand has three branches, all in western Seoul — two in Mapo District, including a dedicated showroom. The showroom is designed to highlight Protokoll’s passion for coffee beans, offering one-day coffee-making classes and free tasting events.
@protokoll.roasters
109 Yeonhui-ro, Seodaemun District, western Seoul
(서울 서대문구 연희로 109 2층)
Operating hours: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Last order at 9:30 p.m.)
Phone number: 0507-1389-6159
Website: https://protokoll.kr
Foreplan
포어플랜
If you find yourself with a few hours between meetups in the busy neighborhoods of Seongdong District in eastern Seoul and need a spot to catch up on work or studies, Foreplan offers a temporary retreat. The cafe has a three-hour time limit per visit, but that’s plenty of time to enjoy a coffee and power through your tasks.
The cafe’s concept — an architect's workspace — shines through in its wooden structures and neatly spaced desks. Foreplan’s signature dessert, The Section Model, embodies this theme with its precisely stacked layers and strawberry-flavored ice cream human models placed on each floor. If you’re feeling hungry, the menu also includes meals like pasta and salads.
@foreplan_official
30-11 Wangsimni-ro 14-gil, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul
(서울 성동구 왕십리로 14길 30-11)
Operating hours: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Last order at 9:20 p.m.)
Phone number: 0507-1305-7686
Book Park Lounge
북파크라운지
If you need a quiet space to settle in for a long project, Book Park Lounge offers the perfect setting. For 9,900 won ($7), you can enjoy unlimited access to this spacious book cafe for an entire day. Located on the third floor of Blue Square, a multipurpose performance venue in Yongsan District, central Seoul, the lounge serves as a relaxing retreat for musical theatergoers and anyone looking for a peaceful spot to work or read amid the city's bustle.
On weekdays, an online reservation via the Naver Map app is required, granting full-day access, a complimentary drink and the freedom to browse all available books. On weekends, only walk-ins are accepted to accommodate the larger crowds. The space offers a variety of seating options to suit different preferences, from plush sofas to desks equipped with charging stations.
@bookparklounge_official
294 Itaewon-ro, Yongsan District, central Seoul
(서울 용산구 이태원로 294 블루스퀘어 3층)
Operating hours: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Last order at 7:30 p.m., Closed on Mondays)
Phone number: 0507-1312-0539
BY KIM DONG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)