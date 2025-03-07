President Yoon Suk Yeol's possible release pends prosecution appeal outcome

PPP leader vows to abolish inheritance taxes for surviving spouses

Prosecution resummons 'political broker' for further investigation

Rival parties find common ground on state budget increase, fail to agree on chips bill

PPP floor leader calls election watchdog a 'hotbed of corruption,' vows to appoint special auditor

Related Stories

Yoon vows to 'never give up,' touts achievements in post-impeachment address

Police book Yoon for meddling in detention warrant execution after secret texts surface

Ex-Capital Defense Command chief denies he was ordered to arrest politicians during martial law

Impeached President Yoon vows to 'fight to the end'

Yoon to attend impeachment, criminal trials over martial law this week