 President Yoon Suk Yeol's possible release pends prosecution appeal outcome
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

President Yoon Suk Yeol's possible release pends prosecution appeal outcome

Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 14:30 Updated: 07 Mar. 2025, 15:32
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in central Seoul on Feb. 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in central Seoul on Feb. 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
A court on Friday ordered President Yoon Suk Yeol to be released from custody after approving a request to revoke his arrest.
 

Related Article

 
Yoon, has been detained at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, since Jan. 15 over his short-lived imposition of martial law last December.
  
The Seoul Central District Court granted Yoon’s request, filed on Feb. 4, to overturn what his attorneys claimed was an "illegal" arrest. The court reviewed the request on Feb. 20 before making its decision.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags korea yoon suk yeol impeachment

More in Politics

President Yoon Suk Yeol's possible release pends prosecution appeal outcome

PPP floor leader calls election watchdog a 'hotbed of corruption,' vows to appoint special auditor

Rival parties find common ground on state budget increase, fail to agree on chips bill

Prosecution resummons 'political broker' for further investigation

PPP leader vows to abolish inheritance taxes for surviving spouses

Related Stories

Yoon vows to 'never give up,' touts achievements in post-impeachment address

Police book Yoon for meddling in detention warrant execution after secret texts surface

Ex-Capital Defense Command chief denies he was ordered to arrest politicians during martial law

Impeached President Yoon vows to 'fight to the end'

Yoon to attend impeachment, criminal trials over martial law this week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)