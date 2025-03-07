President Yoon Suk Yeol's possible release pends prosecution appeal outcome
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 14:30 Updated: 07 Mar. 2025, 15:32
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
A court on Friday ordered President Yoon Suk Yeol to be released from custody after approving a request to revoke his arrest.
Yoon, has been detained at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, since Jan. 15 over his short-lived imposition of martial law last December.
The Seoul Central District Court granted Yoon’s request, filed on Feb. 4, to overturn what his attorneys claimed was an "illegal" arrest. The court reviewed the request on Feb. 20 before making its decision.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)