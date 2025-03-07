 Prosecutors' next move in focus after court overturns Yoon's arrest
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Prosecutors' next move in focus after court overturns Yoon's arrest

Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 15:51 Updated: 07 Mar. 2025, 16:11
President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his final statement at the 11th and last hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 25. [CONSTITUTIONAL COURT]

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his final statement at the 11th and last hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 25. [CONSTITUTIONAL COURT]

 
The Seoul Central District Court granted President Yoon Suk Yeol’s request to "cancel his arrest" on Friday, leaving it to prosecutors whether the ruling will be contested. 
 
According to the Criminal Procedure Act, prosecutors can appeal a court’s decision to cancel Yoon’s detention order. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which indicted Yoon, will decide whether to challenge his release through an appeal.
 

Related Article

In preparation for Yoon’s possible release, police have deployed emergency personnel to Seoul Detention Center and the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul.  
 
As news of the detention cancellation spread, Yoon’s supporters gathered to voice their delight at the development in front of the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul.  
 
Some blew horns, waved Korean and American national flags, and chanted the detained president's name. Some of them later moved to Yoon's Hannam-dong residence in expectation of his release.

BY KIM CHUL-WOONG [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol Detention Constitutional Court

More in Politics

DP signals shift toward PPP's position on abolishing death duties for surviving spouses

Lawmaker says Korea should pursue nuclear submarine after Trump pulls aid from Ukraine

LIVE: Court orders release of Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

Prosecutors' next move in focus after court overturns Yoon's arrest

President Yoon Suk Yeol's possible release pends prosecution appeal outcome

Related Stories

Court set to hold final hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial

At Constitutional Court hearing, Yoon's legal team decries 'harassment, hostility'

Court set to hold 9th hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial

Yoon to attend impeachment trial hearing at Constitutional Court Tuesday

Constitutional Court begins proceedings, impeachment trial could take a while
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)