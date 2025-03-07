Prosecutors' next move in focus after court overturns Yoon's arrest
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 15:51 Updated: 07 Mar. 2025, 16:11
The Seoul Central District Court granted President Yoon Suk Yeol’s request to "cancel his arrest" on Friday, leaving it to prosecutors whether the ruling will be contested.
According to the Criminal Procedure Act, prosecutors can appeal a court’s decision to cancel Yoon’s detention order. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which indicted Yoon, will decide whether to challenge his release through an appeal.
In preparation for Yoon’s possible release, police have deployed emergency personnel to Seoul Detention Center and the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul.
As news of the detention cancellation spread, Yoon’s supporters gathered to voice their delight at the development in front of the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul.
Some blew horns, waved Korean and American national flags, and chanted the detained president's name. Some of them later moved to Yoon's Hannam-dong residence in expectation of his release.
