Ecstatic Yoon supporters take to the streets over president's possible release
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 18:03
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
President Yoon Suk Yeol’s supporters erupted into elated screams in front of the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, as Yoon’s arrest was “canceled” by the court on Friday.
Yells of “hurrah!” and chants of the president’s name were heard as news of Yoon’s potential release spread around the crowd. Some blew horns loudly that echoes all around.
The deafening cheers were followed with an enthusiastic waving of the Korean and American national flags that are historically staple combinations in conservative protests against the impeachment of Yoon.
The anti-impeachment rally that was being held near Anguk Station ended early upon hearing the court’s decision, and some protesters splintered off to head toward the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul.
Some others stayed put, saying that the “battle” is not yet over, and that the impeachment itself has not yet been dismissed.
“I was buzzing with delight the moment I heard the news,” said a pro-Yoon protester in his 60s in front of the presidential residence. “I feel deeply relieved.”
In preparation for Yoon’s possible release, police have deployed emergency personnel to Seoul Detention Center in Gyeonggi and the presidential residence. Some protesters surrounded the police in Hannam-dong and confronted them in their elation.
The police created a perimeter around them twice as wide as usual as an additional precaution to stop physical altercations. There were about 100 protesters present at 3:00 p.m., but the number tripled within thirty minutes.
Police estimated that eventually over 600 people had gathered in front of the presidential residence.
Chants of “Free Korea,” “Investigate election fraud” and “Wake up, prosecutors” were heard from nearby Hangangjin Station as more and more protesters marched out of the subway exits. Protesters waved pickets calling for the death of communists and liberal politicians.
“I heard about the martial law thing and about protests happening in Gwanghwamun, but didn't know about Yoon's ordered release today,” said a tourist in her 30s to a Korea JoongAng Daily reporter on the scene. “I hope it works out for the best for the Korean people.
“I am a bit worried about being in this area during the weekend when I heard there's the largest gathering of protesters.”
Protesters that showed up to condemn the court's decision were also present, but were vastly outnumbered.
Around 10 university students who support Yoon’s impeachment were gathered in front of the residence as well, shouting “Lock up the insurrectionist” and “The court is an accomplice.”
A anti-Yoon civic group plans to hold an emergency protest rally at 7:30 p.m. near Exit 4 of Gyeongbokgung Station in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul.
Protests separately in favor of and in opposition to Yoon's impeachment are scheduled for Saturday, according to the police.
Yoon supporters with equally loud cries also amassed in front of the Seoul Detention Center, where many craned necks poking out of the crowd to see if the president was heading out of the building, could be seen.
“We will protect Yoon Suk Yeol,” shouted a protester into a megaphone. “The facetious impeachment charges have shown their true face.”
Around 150 supporters gathered around when word that Yoon might appear in front of the crowd at 4:00 p.m. spread. Some put out foldable chairs and benches to get a better view, and people bickering over spots were heard as well. YouTubers pulled out tripods and selfie sticks to get the footage.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Friday that anti-impeachment groups, including the far-right Liberty Unification Party, will hold a rally in the Sejong-daero area in central Seoul before marching through Eulji-ro to Jaedong Intersection in front of the Constitutional Court.
In Yeouido, western Seoul, another anti-impeachment group, Save Korea, will hold a rally and march along Yeouidae-ro. The two conservative groups reported estimated attendance figures of 50,000 and 30,000 people, respectively.
Meanwhile, a pro-impeachment group will hold a rally in the Sajik-ro area in Jongno District.
After the rally, participants plan to march along Jongno-gil to Biwon Intersection.
BY SEO JI-WON, SHIN HYE-YEON, KIM MIN-YOUNG, LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)