Ministry of Justice opens specialized residency visa program in North Chungcheong
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 18:19
North Chungcheong is looking for 311 foreign applicants for its regional specialized residency visa program, the provincial government announced Thursday.
Recruitment has begun Friday and will continue until the quota is filled.
Launched by the Ministry of Justice, the program allows eligible foreigners to change their visa status if they reside in designated population-decreasing areas and work in their assigned fields for a specified period. The initiative aims to attract foreign talent to regions facing demographic decline.
Applicants can apply for one of three visa types: the F-2-R, F-4-R or E-7-4R.
To qualify for the F-2-R visa, applicants must have earned at least a bachelor’s degree from a domestic institution and meet a minimum income requirement. They must also have a level 4 TOPIK score or higher.
Unlike in previous years, the F-2-R visa now permits holders to work in any type of job within the designated population-decreasing areas, rather than only those approved by the regional government.
The F-4-R visa is available to individuals of Korean descent and their families who have acquired foreign nationality.
The E-7-4R visa is for those who have stayed in Korea for at least two years under E-9, E-10 or H-2 visas. Applicants for this visa must have an annual salary of at least 26 million won ($17,990) and a work contract lasting more than two years.
Those interested can submit the required documents, including proof of income and education, to the offices in the designated population-decreasing areas of North Chungcheong. These areas include Jecheon City, Boeun County, Okcheon County, Yeongdong County, Goesan County and Danyang County.
More information about the initiative can be found on the North Chungcheong Provincial Government's website.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
