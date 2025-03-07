NewJeans members make statements at ADOR injunction trial's first hearing
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 16:55 Updated: 07 Mar. 2025, 18:33
The first hearing regarding the legal dispute between K-pop girl group NewJeans and its agency ADOR took place at Seoul Central District Court on Friday. The lawsuit, filed by ADOR, seeks to block the group from engaging in independent activities while the validity of their exclusive contracts remain in dispute.
All five members of NewJeans — also referred to as NJZ — attended the hearing voluntarily even though there was no legal duty for them to do so.
At the heart of the dispute is whether the group’s contract termination was just. ADOR insists that the members unilaterally severed ties without a valid reason, while the members argue that HYBE’s alleged discrimination and unfair treatment left them with no choice.
During the hearing, ADOR’s legal representatives emphasized the company’s role in NewJeans’ success, arguing that its investment and support were instrumental in transforming the group into one of Korea’s top global acts.
"NewJeans' talent and dedication played a significant role in their success, but that alone does not explain their meteoric rise," ADOR’s legal representation said. "More than 50 staff members, including stylists, choreographers and managers, worked tirelessly from their trainee days to make this happen."
ADOR further argued that the group violated contractual obligations by announcing their new name, NJZ, and by seeking to sign with another agency. The legal team dismissed claims of unfair treatment by HYBE, arguing that contract disputes typically revolve around issues like unfair profit distribution — which it said was not in question.
NewJeans’ legal team, on the other hand, painted a starkly different picture.
It argued that ADOR failed to protect the members from discrimination within HYBE, making the contract void.
"HYBE and its sublabels have persistently marginalized and undermined NewJeans," the group's lawyers claimed. "ADOR didn't have the ability or the willingness to intervene. No other agency would have remained passive in the face of such unfair treatment."
It also cited the ousting of former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin as a severe breach of managerial duty.
"HYBE did not just oust Min. It tried to destroy NewJeans along with her," the group's lawyers added.
The girl group members each spoke during the hearing.
Haerin said she felt "helpless" watching HYBE tarnish their image without ADOR stepping in. Danielle spoke about her fear when Min "faced attacks" from the media.
Hyein accused ADOR of being “filled with HYBE loyalists” who had no intention of defending the group. Hanni alleged "hypocrisy" from HYBE, saying that the agency blocked them while claiming to support them. Minji described the extreme stress and anxiety the members endured ahead of their comeback.
In November 2024, NewJeans members announced the termination of their contracts, citing breaches by ADOR, and began independent activities. In response, ADOR filed injunctions in January and February to prevent the group's activities, asserting that the contracts were still legally binding.
The court has requested additional evidence from both sides. The next hearing is set for March 14.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
