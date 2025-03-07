 North Jeolla opens Global Start-up Immigration Center to assist foreign entrepreneurs
North Jeolla opens Global Start-up Immigration Center to assist foreign entrepreneurs

Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 16:46
North Jeolla provincial government officials attend the opening ceremony of the Global Start-up Immigration Center, which was held on March 6 at the North Jeolla Tech Business Center. [NORTH JEOLLA PROVINCIAL GOVERNMNET]

North Jeolla has opened a support center to assist foreign entrepreneurs in successfully operating businesses in the region, marking the first such center established outside of Seoul.
 
The opening ceremony of the Global Start-up Immigration Center took place Thursday at the North Jeolla Tech Business Center. 
 

Located on the fourth and fifth floor of the Tech the center, the newly established facility will help foreign entrepreneurs with creative ideas and innovative technologies settle in the region and run their businesses, the North Jeolla Provincial Government said in a press release.  
 
The center will also operate the Overall Assistance for Start-up Immigration System (OASIS), a required program to obtain a D-8-4 start-up visa. Launched in 2013, the OASIS program provides education on entrepreneurship, including mentoring, courses on business incorporation and basic intellectual property training.  
 
The province aims to continue attracting foreign start-ups to the region by taking various initiatives, including creating a global start-up network centered around Jeonju.
 
“We will actively support foreign entrepreneurs so they can settle in our region and bring their innovative ideas to life,” said Kim Jong-hoon, North Jeolla’s economic deputy governor.  
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
