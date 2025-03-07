Octogenarian in critical condition after attempted self-immolation in central Seoul
A man in his 80s, presumed to be a supporter of President Yoon Seok Yeol, set himself on fire on the rooftop of an exhibition center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Friday afternoon, according to the police and fire authorities.
The man, surnamed Kwon, was taken to a nearby hospital but remains in critical condition and unconscious, police said.
The police and fire authorities said Kwon, who is believed to be a member of a conservative group, doused himself in thinner, a flammable substance, and attempted self-immolation after throwing several handouts bearing his name from the second-floor rooftop of the Seoul Hall of Urbanism and Architecture.
The handouts mentioned Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and others, accusing the opposition party of being pro-North Korea forces.
“The conspiracy of pro-North Korean forces is immense,” one of the handouts read. “If they remain here, our country will become a communist nation.”
It also read, “There is no future for this country, no future for the youth. The church and all religions will gradually disappear.”
The handouts included phrases in support of Yoon.
“All thinking people, let us rise against them, prepared to sacrifice our lives. Long live President Yoon Suk Yeol.”
A report was made to authorities after a witness saw Kwon ablaze, after which the witness attempted to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
