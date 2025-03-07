One Hundred Label acts refuse to appear on KBS shows as conflict escalates
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 18:06
The ongoing conflict between the government-run broadcaster KBS and entertainment agency One Hundred Label is escalating, as the agency’s artists are now refusing to participate in KBS's shows.
KBS told local media on Friday that the filming for the next episode of "Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller" was called off as comedian Lee Su-geun, who has hosted the reality show since its 2019 launch, decided not to participate in the filming session. Singer Lee Mu-jin did not attend the filming of KBS’s YouTube music show “Leemujin Service" (2022-) on Wednesday either.
"Today’s filming of 'Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller' was cancelled. However, this will not impact the airing schedule,” KBS told local media.
This comes after One Hundred Label, which represents EXO member Xiumin, Lee Su-geun and Lee Mu-jin, claimed on Tuesday that KBS had blocked Xiumin’s appearance on its music show “Music Bank” (1998-) because of its "relationship with SM Entertainment.”
The agency claimed KBS unofficially stated that it would be "impossible for Xiumin to appear on its shows, such as ‘Music Bank,’ where SM Entertainment artists are also set to take part."
"We believe that KBS, a state-run broadcasting station, is obstructing the opportunity of our musician to connect with his fans, solely due to the broadcasting station’s relationship with a particular entertainment company, rather than for other reasonable issues related to his music,” One Hundred Label said in the statement.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
