Police begin questioning teacher accused of killing 7-year-old
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 15:35
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Police on Friday began questioning the teacher who allegedly stabbed a 7-year-old girl to death at an elementary school in Daejeon last month.
The 48-year-old suspect had been found next to an unconscious first grader, Kim Ha-neul, in the audiovisual room of an elementary school in Seo District, Daejeon, on Feb. 10, with an injury to neck. She was rushed to a hospital, immediately underwent surgery and has been on a ventilator ever since.
Police executed a warrant to detain her on Friday after doctors confirmed she was fit for questioning. She was transferred to Daejeon Seobu Police Precinct and has been under investigation since Friday morning.
The authorities said the suspect had already admitted to the crime before the surgery, saying she was “irritated” after the school's vice principal barred her from teaching. They said other aspects of the investigation, including witness testimony and a digital forensic analysis of her phone, have been completed.
Earlier investigations had revealed that the suspect had searched online for news articles about murder and information on weapons before committing the crime, suggesting premeditation.
The suspect told police she had no specific target and had planned to die alongside a student.
“It didn’t matter which child it was,” she said. She testified that she'd lured Kim into the audiovisual room by offering her a book, then choked and stabbed her. According to police, the suspect had no prior connection to the student.
Seven-year-old Kim had injuries to her shoulders, face and hands when she was found unconscious. She was taken to a hospital around 5:40 p.m. but was pronounced dead around 7 p.m.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)