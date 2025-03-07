Chilling comedy. An even funnier reality.

Sometimes, reality is so absurd that simply mimicking it offers a form of solace. “Saturday Night Live” (1975-) wasted no time in recreating the recent Trump-Zelensky summit; barely a day had passed before the parody aired. In the sketch, Trump first thanks Zelensky for wearing a “Star Trek-like casual outfit” but then suddenly snaps, “Showing up at the White House in jeans and a T-shirt — are you the janitor?” As the scene unfolds, a chainsaw-wielding “Elon Musk” appears in a T-shirt and jeans, rambling nonsensically. The role is played by Mike Myers, best known for portraying a dictator in Austin Powers.YouTube comments flooded in: “SNL doesn’t even need writers any more,” and “This is a much milder version of reality.” Many Ukrainians, still reeling from the humiliating meeting, expressed gratitude that at least comedy had provided some relief.Some comedies go beyond reality: They predict the future. Amid recent political turmoil in Korea, History News, a 2003 sketch featuring Choi Yang-rak and others, resurfaced on YouTube. In it, King Yeonsan(1476-1506) appears, drunkenly declaring martial law, vowing to imprison “rebellious traitors” protesting against him. In a twist of irony, he is soon captured by the very forces he sought to suppress.Viewers couldn’t help but lament: “Has reality spent 23 years racing toward this punchline?”When people start saying, “This feels like a Gag Concert skit,” it means reality has crossed the threshold — becoming its own comedy with no further interpretation needed. The more surreal reality becomes, the easier comedy gets.Recently, Lee Soo-ji’s “Daechi Mom” parody has taken the internet by storm. When something reaches an extreme level of precision, it becomes art. While debates rage over whether her parody ridicules a specific group of women or sharply satirizes reality, comedy at this level has an inherent artistic value. Her sketches mirror reality so precisely that it’s almost unsettling — and that’s precisely why they’re hilarious. Whether it’s influencers, overzealous mothers, or social climbers, Lee forces us to confront how ridiculous our lives can be. That is the power of art. Parody comedy always treads a fine line between satire and mockery. But at a certain level, it transcends mere jokes and becomes an expression open to interpretation. As her body of work grows, its artistic significance will be naturally evaluated.The key takeaways here are YouTube, women, and the evolution of impersonation comedy. Mimicry has long been a fundamental skill for comedians. Legends like Ahn Yoon-sang and Jung Sung-ho earned the title “Masters of Impersonation” for their uncanny voice impressions. But Lee Soo-ji, Joo Hyun-young and Kang Yoo-mi focus on characters rather than individuals. They recreate figures shaped by specific social contexts — imagining their words, actions and absurdities in ways that evoke deep recognition. Characters like “Intern reporter Joo Hyun-young,” “Daechi Mom” and “Influencer Lee Soo-ji” feel instantly familiar, as if we’ve all encountered them in real life. These comedians are shaping a new comedy trend — one that doesn’t just amuse but reflects reality itself.A true pioneer in this space is Kang Yoo-mi, who has been imitating various societal archetypes on YouTube since 2015, earning the nickname “Comedy anthropologist.” Her work is the result of meticulous observation, an uncanny ability to embody another person’s thought process and acting so precise that it leaves no room for doubt.This genre of comedy has flourished thanks to YouTube. Traditional TV comedy was built around big laughs — exaggerated performances, stock characters, rapid-fire pacing and over-the-top reactions. YouTube operates differently. The hyperrealistic comedy of female creators thrives in a personal, small-screen environment, where subtle acting and minute details heighten engagement. Viewers watch alone, allowing them to pick up on the slightest facial expressions and tonal shifts. This has enabled impersonation comedians to move beyond broad caricatures, crafting intricate portrayals instead.Kang Yoo-mi’s YouTube channel exemplifies this shift. She even incorporates autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR — a signature YouTube format — into her skits, pioneering a new comedic subgenre. One standout example is her recent parody of “The Substance” (2024), titled “Yoomistance,” a brilliant satire of modern society’s obsession with youth and beauty. The sketch seamlessly weaves in biting social critique, film references and even a well-placed Korean beef product placement — demonstrating how parody comedy reaches new artistic heights when executed masterfully.With their sharp observational skills and meticulous performances, female YouTube comedians are redefining modern comedy. The expectations for their future work couldn’t be higher.