Did Lee Jae-myung break his promise to the public?

Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has caused controversy by claiming that prosecutors and some DP lawmakers had colluded to pass his arrest motion at the National Assembly in September 2023. In a YouTube broadcast aired on Wednesday, Lee said, “The passage of the arrest motion was expected,” and alleged that the prosecution and some DP members had “prearranged the entire event.” When asked for evidence to support his claim, he admitted, “There is no proof — it’s just speculation.” The fact that he openly pointed fingers at his party members is shocking, but even more puzzling is the fact that he would make such a claim based purely on conjecture.The handling of his arrest motion left deep scars within the DP. Just three months before the vote, Lee had promised in a National Assembly address to forgo his parliamentary immunity to arrest. However, when the motion was put to a vote, he urged his party to reject it, arguing that its passage would “empower the politically motivated prosecution’s investigations.” With public criticism mounting, around 30 DP lawmakers voted in favor, leading to the motion’s approval. Subsequently, efforts to identify those who had voted for the motion began within the party. Hard line supporters, known as(puppy daughters), vowed to track down those who had cast “yes” and end their political careers. Although a court later rejected the arrest warrant, the episode left a lasting impact — several non-Lee faction lawmakers were denied nominations ahead of last year’s general election, giving rise to the phrase, “Non-Lee figures perish while pro-Lee figures prosper.”Since the prospect of an early presidential election surfaced, Lee has sought to present a reconciliatory image, meeting with non-Lee figures such as former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, former lawmaker Park Yong-jin, and former South Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kyung-soo. However, his recent remarks cast doubt on his sincerity. He justified the widespread exclusion of non-Lee members from candidate nominations — a move widely viewed as a political purge — by saying, “The primaries were held, and party members made their choices.” Having spoken of unity just days ago, Lee now appears to take pride in eliminating internal adversaries. What is his true intention?Criticism has been swift. The association of DP election losers denounced Lee, saying, “Was the unity drive just a show?”Former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan also questioned, “Lee speaks of unity as the spirit of the times, yet he actively fosters division within his own party — what is his real identity?”In response, Lee dismissed the controversy, saying, “That’s all in the past.” However, given his frequent flip-flopping on issues such as the Special Semiconductor Act and the supplementary budget, retracting his own words will not be easy. Some speculate that his remarks are a warning to internal dissenters ahead of his appellate ruling on election law violations scheduled for March 26.The most troubling aspect of this controversy is Lee’s explanation that he'd called for a “no” vote on the arrest motion to identify those who would vote “yes.” His request for the motion's rejection amounted to breaking his public pledge to renounce parliamentary immunity. Was that merely a tactic to unmask his political adversaries? If so, one must ask whether Lee still believes that promises made to the public can be overturned as easily as flipping one’s hand, simply to serve his political interests.