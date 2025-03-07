A deal struck in the final 20 seconds

Four minutes remained. If time ran out, Ryu Hyun-jin, then a 25-year-old pitcher for the Hanwha Eagles, would have to board a plane back to Korea empty-handed. But Ryu didn’t flinch. It was his parents in Korea who anxiously awaited news, their lips dry with nerves. The Los Angeles Dodgers, too, held out for another three minutes. One minute remained. There was no more room for retreat.In the end, the Dodgers relented. They removed a clause that would have allowed the team to send Ryu to the minors without his consent. At last, Ryu spoke: “Okay.”The time on the contract when Scott Boras, Ryu’s agent, signed it: Dec. 9, 2012, 1:59:40 p.m. Just 20 seconds before the posting deadline. Even up against one of the MLB’s most storied franchises, Korea’s top pitcher refused to be intimidated. He stood his ground and got what he wanted.The negotiations had begun on a warm note. After securing exclusive negotiating rights, the Dodgers welcomed Ryu with a custom jersey featuring his name, “Ryu,” and his favored No. 99 emblazoned on the back. It was a gesture that made Ryu receptive. But the contract talks moved at a glacial pace. After a month of back-and-forth, the Dodgers’ final offer stood at six years, $30 million.When Boras asked for Ryu's thoughts, the player shook his head. It wasn’t the money — it was the length of the contract. Even more concerning was the last-minute addition of a minor league option. Calling his father in Korea, Ryu said, “I really want to play in the majors, but I won’t sign a deal that wounds my pride. Please understand whatever decision I make.”With time running out, both sides had to make concessions. When Ryu agreed to six years, the Dodgers raised the guaranteed total to $36 million, with performance incentives that could push his earnings to $42 million. But on one issue, Ryu refused to budge — the minor league clause.Back then, MLB clubs still had reservations about KBO League pitchers. The Dodgers wanted insurance. Ryu wanted security. In the end, Ryu won. He bet on himself and refused to mortgage his future.The rest, as they say, is history. Ryu won 14 games in his rookie season and became a mainstay in the Dodgers’ rotation. By the final year of his contract in 2019, he was the starting pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game and finished the season with the best ERA in all of MLB. Since then, many KBO players have followed the path Ryu blazed to the majors. That last-second deal turned out to be a win-win for both sides.In an era when international diplomacy is often marked by coercion and brinkmanship, Ryu’s contract saga from 12 years ago comes to mind. Now, more than ever, the world needs real negotiations — where pragmatism and principle, reason and balance, dialogue and agreement can coexist.