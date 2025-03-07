Friday's fortune: Growth and opportunities
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Meetings | 🧭 South
An exciting opportunity may come your way.
New connections could lead to future benefits.
A great day to invest in social interactions.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
Appreciation from others will bring happiness.
Expect a moment of recognition or praise.
A productive day with a sense of accomplishment.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
Avoid getting caught up in unnecessary disputes.
Your wisdom will guide you to the right choices.
Helping others will bring unexpected rewards.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
Slow and steady progress will benefit you today.
Patience will be your greatest asset.
A small act of kindness will brighten your day.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
A lucky day to make financial decisions.
Confidence and determination will lead to success.
You may receive good news regarding work or personal projects.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
Avoid comparing yourself to others.
Focus on your strengths rather than weaknesses.
Hard work and persistence will pay off in the long run.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Great | 💪 Excellent | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
A fantastic day for teamwork and collaboration.
Success in a group project or shared goal.
Your energy and enthusiasm will be contagious.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
A rewarding and productive day awaits.
Your positive attitude will inspire others.
A small surprise may brighten your mood.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Challenges | 🧭 South
Unexpected expenses may arise — plan wisely.
Take extra care with important decisions.
Self-control will lead to better outcomes.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 South
A challenging day — keep a cool head.
Minor setbacks may test your patience.
Take deep breaths and practice patience.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
Expect positive feedback from someone important.
Personal relationships will flourish with honesty.
Your kindness will be appreciated by many.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Meetings | 🧭 South
A great day for networking and new introductions.
Socializing will bring fresh perspectives.
Stay open to new experiences and connections.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
