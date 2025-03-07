Giants' Lee Jung-hoo hits second spring training homer

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has raised his spring training batting average to .400 after hitting his second home run of the exhibition season.Lee batted 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs in the Giants' 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday.The Korean sophomore batted third and got the start in center field. He hit a flyout to center in the bottom of the first inning before going deep off Jonathan Cannon with a runner on in the bottom third.Lee grounded out to second in the fourth inning and was lifted before the start of the top sixth.Lee has now hit safely in four consecutive games and is batting .400 with an on-base plus slugging of 1.228.He is in his second year in Major League Baseball but is hoping to play his first full season after being limited to only 37 games last year due to a shoulder injury.Elsewhere in spring training in Arizona, Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers went 0-for-2 in his team's 8-4 victory over the Texas Rangers at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.Kim took over at shortstop to start the top of the sixth inning and stayed in the game as the No. 9 hitter. In both of his two at-bats, Kim grounded out to first base, as his batting average dropped to .143.Kim mostly played second base in recent seasons in Korea after spending some time at shortstop and third base and also in both corner outfield positions earlier in his career. So far this spring, Kim has made appearances as second baseman, shortstop and center fielder, as the Dodgers try to turn him into a utility man.With Kim in the midst of a swing change, the Dodgers may send him to the minor leagues at the start of the season.Yonhap