Spurs splutter to 1-0 loss in first knockout match at Europa League

Tottenham Hotspur have lost their first knockout match of the UEFA Europa League in the Netherlands, unable to overcome a first-half own goal.Spurs' Korean skipper Son Heung-min logged 72 unproductive minutes in his team's 1-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar in the opening leg of the round of 16 at AZ Stadion in the Dutch city of Alkmaar on Thursday (local time).Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall put one into his own net in the 18th minute. The Premier League club must win the second leg scheduled for next Thursday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London to stay alive at the second-tier continental competition.They are trying to win their first trophy of any kind since capturing the English Football League Cup in the 2007-2008 season.Spurs are mired in 13th place in the Premier League and were eliminated in the semifinals of this season's League Cup. They were knocked out in the fourth round at the FA Cup.Son, who started on the left wing and later moved up top, had three shot attempts but none on target. He ultimately didn't make an impact before being subbed out for Dominic Solanke in the 72nd minute.Son told TNT Sports after the match that the team's performance level was "nowhere near" where it should have been."It was very disappointing that we performed like this, including me," he said. "It's a big wake-up call because next week is the biggest game of the season. We didn't create anything in the first half, sloppiness, not performing the way we should. There are no excuses; we were not good enough. It's just 1-0. It's still not finished, and next week, we have to be much better."Yonhap