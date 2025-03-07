Todd Anderson tutorial: How to drive the ball like major champion Wyndham Clark
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 13:41
Wyndham Clark is one of the best drivers of the golf ball. The three-time PGA TOUR winner has strong fundamentals in the way he sets himself up on the tee box, evident when he won the 2023 U.S. Open. Let’s break down the key elements in his swing.
Photo 1 - Wyndham has a balanced square set up where his spine angle is symmetrical to the angle from his hips to knees, and with his arms hanging slightly outside the shoulders with a low hand position.
Photo 2 - His low hands at address help promote a connected takeaway with the club head staying outside his hands.
Photo 3 - You will notice here that the club head swings in line with the hands and is parallel to the body lines when the shaft is parallel to the ground.
Photo 4 - Hands stay in front of his chest as the left arm starts rotating over the right to get the club head behind the hands. You’ll notice he has a ‘quiet’ lower body with a lot of knee flex.
Photo 5 - Left arm swings across the chest bisecting the plane of the shoulders while his right elbow stays down and close to the body. Square club face illustrated by a flat left wrist and the club face parallel to his left forearm.
Photo 6 - He is in a great position here with a full windup of upper body and minimal hip rotation. The knee flex increases throughout the backswing to increase downward pressure into the ground.
Photo 7 - Here, his lower body squats down as arms and club lower to maintain an angle between the left arm and club shaft. Hands and shaft continue to bisect his right shoulder as the club swings down.
Photo 8 - Club shaft is in a beautiful position on top of the right forearm, storing the arm/wrist angles to set up for a powerful release of angular momentum.
Photo 9 - You’ll notice that his feet/legs are using the ground to push up as the lower body is unwinding. Right forearm points at the ball with the right arm inside the left which creates a shallow inside out delivery path.
Photo 10 - His hips are more open that upper body at impact with the right arm and shoulder down and behind the strike at impact. (Slight toe strike illustrated by the face defecting open after impact).
Photo 11 - Club head continues accelerating on an arc back to the inside and realigns with hands on the forward swing. He maintains his spine angle as lower and upper body continue to rotate.
Photo 12 - Wyndham keeps his head down and maintains his spine angle well after impact. Shaft bisects shoulder plane illustrating a full release of the club and right side.
Photo 13 - His arms are extended as hands and club rotate around the body to complete his swing.
Photo 14 - Momentum of swing folds arms carrying hands behind his head into a full finish with right shoulder pointed towards the target.
Spend some time analysing these positions and it could well result in your drives being more consistent from off the tee like Wyndham Clark.
Todd Anderson is the Director of Instruction at the PGA Tour Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass, home of The Players Championship. The 2010 National PGA Teacher of the Year has seen his students amass more than 50 victories across the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, including two FedExCup titles. He is currently rated by Golf Digest as one of the top 20 golf instructors in the United States.
BY TODD ANDERSON [[email protected]]
