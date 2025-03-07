 U.S. to levy fees on ships linked to China, push allies to do similar, draft executive order reveals
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

U.S. to levy fees on ships linked to China, push allies to do similar, draft executive order reveals

Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 10:30
U.S. President Donald Trump holds an executive order in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on March 6. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump holds an executive order in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on March 6. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The United States is planning to charge fees for docking at U.S. ports on any ship that is part of a fleet that includes Chinese-built or Chinese-flagged vessels and will push allies to do similar or face retaliation, according to a draft executive order dated Feb. 27 and seen by Reuters on Thursday.
 
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is drafting an executive order that aims to resuscitate domestic shipbuilding and weaken China's grip on the global shipping industry.
 

Related Article

The draft executive order proposes fees should be imposed on any vessel that enters a U.S. port, "regardless of where it was built or flagged, if that vessel is part of a fleet that includes vessels built or flagged in the PRC (People's Republic of China)."
 
The full executive draft seen by Reuters on Thursday also calls on U.S. officials to engage allies and partners to do similar or risk retaliation.
 
The United States would also impose tariffs on Chinese cargo-handling equipment, according to the draft order.
 
"The national security and economic prosperity of the United States is further endangered by the People's Republic of China's unfair trade practices in the maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors," the draft order said.
 
Reuters had reported on Wednesday on plans to impose fees on Chinese-made ships from a draft fact sheet of the 18-point executive order.
 
The U.S. Trade Representative's office proposed last month to levy fees of up to $1.5 million on Chinese-built vessels entering U.S. ports after a probe into China's growing domination of global shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors. 

REUTERS
tags U.S. Donald Trump

More in World

Women's rights are under attack 30 years after leaders adopted a blueprint for equality, UN says

Canada keeps tariffs in place despite Trump's delay on some import duties

U.S. to levy fees on ships linked to China, push allies to do similar, draft executive order reveals

Experts raise need to stress South Korea's contribution to U.S. economy to counter Trump's view on the country

Trump delays tariffs on Usmca-compliant goods from Mexico, Canada until April 2

Related Stories

Hope and skepticism surround Trump's approach to North Korea ahead of inauguration

Korea braces for trade policy shifts under new Trump administration

Passion versus numbers

Donald Trump returns to the White House, vowing a new era of 'America First'

Trump cuts financial lifeline for Venezuela's government by ending permit to export oil to US
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)