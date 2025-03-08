More in Books

From custom covers to K-pop clubs, Gen Z is making reading cool again

New release: Scientist offers solutions to world's food system in 'How to Feed the World'

New release: Haymitch Abernathy's story revealed in 'Hunger Games' prequel 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

New release: Korean monk shares simple yet profound approach in 'What Is Happiness?'

New release: Lady Maximilian finds herself and courage in 'Under the Oak Tree'