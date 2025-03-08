Korean President Yoon released from custody after 52 days





However, Yoon’s release does not mean he is off the hook for prosecution on insurrection charges.





The Seoul Central District Court’s decision only means he can remain free while standing trial.







According to local media, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office decided to abide by Friday’s ruling in a late-night meeting the same day that was overseen by Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung.

However, Yoon’s release was reportedly held up by opposition from the agency’s special investigative team, which is in charge of his case. Likewise, the ruling does not affect the Constitutional Court’s upcoming decision regarding his impeachment, which is likely to be announced next week.

The Seoul Central District Court approved Yoon’s request to cancel his arrest, which he had filed on Feb. 4, after determining that prosecutors had indicted Yoon beyond the end of his legal detention period.











Legal experts say the revocation of Yoon’s arrest is unlikely to influence the outcome of his impeachment trial. The court further questioned whether the CIO has the authority to investigate the president on insurrection charges.





Prosecutors have said they intend to win the criminal trial against Yoon, regardless of his release.





Nonetheless, they were accused by the liberal Democratic Party (DP) of acting as Yoon’s “lackeys.”





DP spokesperson Cho Seung-rae said Prosecutor General Shim and his agency should “prepare to face the harsh judgment of the people” for allowing Yoon to walk out of jail.





Cho also criticized Yoon for his “shameless attitude” and said his release would “not shake” the outcome of his impeachment proceedings “in the slightest.”