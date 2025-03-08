LIVE: Impeached Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol released from prison
Published: 08 Mar. 2025, 17:33
Updated: 08 Mar. 2025, 18:08
President Yoon Suk Yeol greets supporters outside the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, on March 8 after his release. [YONHAP]
A Presidential Security Service vehicle enters the main gate of Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, on the afternoon of March 8, after the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office reportedly accepted the court’s decision to grant President Yoon Suk Yeol’s request to cancel his arrest warrant. [NEWS1]
BY JIM BULLEY, SARAH KIM AND MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
