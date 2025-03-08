Saturday's fortune: Joy, caution and growth await
Published: 08 Mar. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Great | 💪 Excellent | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
Expect a key role in your family today, with decisions being respected.
Enjoy joyful moments and strengthen bonds through celebrations.
Supporting others will bring unexpected rewards and harmony.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Love | 🧭 North
Affectionate and warm energy surrounds you today.
Strong emotional connections with loved ones will flourish.
A great day for romance and meaningful conversations.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
Enjoyment and leisure activities are favored today.
Socializing will bring relaxation and happiness.
Small accomplishments will bring satisfaction and a positive outlook.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 South
Be cautious with finances and avoid unnecessary spending.
Disagreements may arise, so stay calm and listen.
Misunderstandings can be avoided with patience and careful communication.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
A day filled with laughter, joy, and uplifting energy.
Work and leisure will be well balanced today.
Appreciate the simple, beautiful moments and positive news.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
Avoid unnecessary spending and take things slow today.
Control your emotions to prevent unnecessary stress.
Patience and self-care will be key to overcoming minor setbacks.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Meetings | 🧭 North
Be cautious with your words and actions today.
New encounters may lead to interesting opportunities.
A calm and thoughtful approach will help avoid miscommunication.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
Enjoy a positive and uplifting day with good vibes.
Bonds with loved ones will bring comfort and support.
Your optimism will attract luck and positive surprises.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
Helping others will bring emotional fulfillment.
Be mindful of your limits while being generous.
Small sacrifices today will lead to greater rewards in the future.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
Prioritize self-care and maintain balance today.
Small acts of kindness will have a big impact.
Be understanding and let go of minor irritations.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
A day to enjoy simple pleasures and contentment.
Good conversations will lift your spirits.
A pleasant surprise will brighten your day.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Comparison | 🧭 East
Avoid comparing yourself to others today.
Trust your own strengths and take pride in your achievements.
Focus on your journey to avoid unnecessary stress.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)