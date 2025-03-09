 Home-backed loans up over 34% in February on rising housing demand
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Home-backed loans up over 34% in February on rising housing demand

Published: 09 Mar. 2025, 14:49
This March 9 photo shows an apartment complex in southern Seoul.

This March 9 photo shows an apartment complex in southern Seoul.

 
Home-backed loans extended by major Korean banks climbed more than 34 percent from a month earlier in February, indicating a possible rebound in the housing market, data showed Sunday.
 
Fresh home-backed loans extended by the five major lenders — KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup — reached 7.5 trillion won ($5.17 billion) last month, up 34.3 percent from a month before, according to the data from the banks.
 
The reading marks the highest since September, when the five banks extended 9.2 trillion won worth of home-backed loans.
 
It also marked the steepest rate of on-month rise since April, when such loans advanced 34.8 percent.
 
Market observers believe housing loans are expected to increase further in the coming months as the Seoul city government recently eased regulations on land transactions in the city, pushing up real estate demand.
 
The decrease in borrowing costs sparked by the Bank of Korea's recent rate cuts will also likely boost demand for mortgages, they said.
 
The central bank slashed its key rate to 2.75 percent late last month, following back-to-back rate reductions in October and November, highlighting the need to support growth. 
 

Yonhap
tags loans

More in Economy

Nothing but net: Fishing crews prepare gear

'Yak' on the block: Jongno pharmacies post 10% rise in sales in 2024

Home-backed loans up over 34% in February on rising housing demand

'I go there twice a month': 70% of Korea's spending now happens in greater Seoul

A tale of two port cities: Incheon passes Busan as 'Korea's second capital'

Related Stories

Delinquency ratio on bank loans rises for second month in a row

Banks' household loans rise for third consecutive month

Household loan growth slows in September

Household loans rise for second straight month

Insurance firms' loans drop significantly on-year in Q3
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)