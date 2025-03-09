Nothing but net: Fishing crews prepare gear
Published: 09 Mar. 2025, 17:06
Fishing vessel workers trim nets for fishing in Incheon on March 9.
Climate change has affected the fisheries industry, as altered marine environments affect the population of catches like squid and mackerel, which saw prices rise 21.2 percent and 20.7 percent, respectively, on year on Feb. 28. Total fishing production came to 3.61 million tons last year, down 2.2 percent from a year earlier.
