Pump up with prices down: Gas cheaper on week at start of March

A driver fuels up at a gas station in Seoul on March 9.The average weekly price of gasoline and diesel fell for the fourth straight week in the first week of March. According to market tracker Opinet, the average price of petrol was 1,715.8 won ($1.18) per liter (0.26 gallons), down 6.9 won from the preceding week. Diesel fell to 1,581.8 won per liter as well, a 7.2 won drop from the week before.