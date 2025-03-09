 'Yak' on the block: Jongno pharmacies post 10% rise in sales in 2024
'Yak' on the block: Jongno pharmacies post 10% rise in sales in 2024

Published: 09 Mar. 2025, 16:34
Pedestrians walk past a row of pharmacies in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 9. [YONHAP]

The average sales for pharmacies in the district came to 1.25 billion won ($862,500) last year, the highest of all districts in the capital. According to an AI commercial analysis platform from fintech firm Pinda, sales for 209 pharmacies in Jongno District jumped 9.8 percent in 2024 from a year prior.
