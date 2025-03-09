HD Hyundai executive vice chair visits U.S. Naval Academy to talk collaboration
Published: 09 Mar. 2025, 14:51 Updated: 09 Mar. 2025, 15:06
- LEE JAE-LIM
HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun visited the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) in Maryland on Friday to discuss future maritime developments in AI and strengthening the alliance between Korea and the United States.
Chung met with USNA Superintendent Vice Admiral Yvette M. Davids, Academic Dean Samara Firebaugh and other academy officials, according to HD Hyundai on Sunday.
"Korea is a strong ally and a trusted partner of the United States, and together we will be a driving force in the innovation of the shipbuilding and maritime industry," Chung said during his visit. "The Korea-U.S. alliance was forged in sacrifice and has been strengthened over the decades. Today, it is more than a military partnership. It is a pillar of global security. As challenges evolve, so too must our cooperation.
"HD Hyundai has secured world-leading technology in AI-based autonomous navigation and advanced digital vessels," he said, emphasizing, "We have successfully built five world-class Aegis destroyers, which we have delivered to the Navy, supporting innovation in national security."
In July 2024, HD Hyundai signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Michigan and Seoul National University to develop talent in the shipbuilding industry and has been strengthening its collaboration with the United States through joint research, educational initiatives and internship programs.
