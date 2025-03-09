 Wham, Spam, price-hike slam: Material costs drive up processed food prices
Wham, Spam, price-hike slam: Material costs drive up processed food prices

Published: 09 Mar. 2025, 19:02
A shopper browses processed meat products at a supermarket in Seoul on March 9. [YONHAP]

A shopper browses processed meat products at a supermarket in Seoul on March 9. [YONHAP]

 
A shopper browses processed meat products at a supermarket in Seoul on March 9.
 
The prices of canned meat and frozen dumplings are climbing, with CJ CheilJedang raising the prices of some of its products, while Dongwon F&B also raised the prices of 15 types of frozen dumplings by 5 percent in March on the back of increasing material costs and the impact of the weak won on imports.
