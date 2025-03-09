Wham, Spam, price-hike slam: Material costs drive up processed food prices
Published: 09 Mar. 2025, 19:02
A shopper browses processed meat products at a supermarket in Seoul on March 9.
The prices of canned meat and frozen dumplings are climbing, with CJ CheilJedang raising the prices of some of its products, while Dongwon F&B also raised the prices of 15 types of frozen dumplings by 5 percent in March on the back of increasing material costs and the impact of the weak won on imports.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)