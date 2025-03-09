Korea to put AI, demographic challenges at top of APEC 2025 agenda
Published: 09 Mar. 2025, 17:48 Updated: 09 Mar. 2025, 17:49
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
GYEONGJU — Korea stressed that it would focus on AI cooperation and demographic challenges such as low birthrates and aging populations at APEC 2025 as senior officials from Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies gathered in the historic city of Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, to set the agenda for the upcoming summit.
The First APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM1), which began on Feb. 24 and concluded on Sunday, marked the beginning of a series of high-level discussions leading up to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting to be held around October and November. Approximately 2,000 senior officials from 21 member economies participated in the event, held under the theme "Building a Sustainable Tomorrow."
APEC has long discussed issues such as trade, investment, education and labor, but AI and demographic shifts are new to its agenda, according to Ambassador Yoon Seong-mee, chair of the 2025 APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting.
"APEC has been a platform for economic cooperation for 30 years, and maintaining consistency and continuity is crucial," Yoon said at a press conference in Gyeongju on Sunday. "However, we cannot simply repeat the same discussions every year. Korea has decided to take the lead in addressing AI and demographic changes alongside ongoing issues."
Eduardo Pedrosa, executive director of the APEC Secretariat, praised Korea for bringing together different viewpoints on AI and fostering a collective approach.
"I think what Korea is doing this year is very useful — bringing it all together so that we have a very coherent picture of what we can do as a community to ensure that all people benefit from the use of AI," Pedrosa said. "There are some very advanced economies, like Korea, and less advanced economies. We are coming together to understand and build capacity to best benefit from this rapid change in technology."
With APEC often criticized as a "talk shop" lacking concrete outcomes, Lee Ji-yoon, deputy director-general of APEC Korea SOM, defended the forum’s role as an “incubator of ideas.”
During the meeting, Korea held bilateral talks with senior officials from the United States, Russia, China, Japan, Peru, Malaysia, Taiwan, Canada, New Zealand, Thailand and Singapore.
APEC is a regional economic forum to leverage the growing interdependence of the Asia-Pacific.
APEC’s Second Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM2) is scheduled for May in Jeju, followed by the Third Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM3) from July to August in Incheon. The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting near the year-end will mark the culmination of this year’s discussions.
When asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s potential attendance at the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Yoon said invitations would be sent to all member economies, but "each economy will make its own decision accordingly."
Officials expressed anticipation regarding the United States' role in APEC amid President Donald Trump's rising protectionist trade policies.
Despite domestic political instability in Korea following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law attempt, APEC officials expressed confidence that preparations for APEC 2025 would continue smoothly.
"No one has approached me with concerns regarding South Korea’s political situation," Ambassador Yoon said.
"APEC meetings have been held under seemingly changing political situations, but the APEC work has just continued throughout the year," Pedrosa added. "So I think most stakeholders and experts are fully confident that this work will go ahead and there's a very strong team on the substantial side, but also on the logistics as well."
However, logistical challenges remain, particularly regarding accommodations for world leaders.
A source familiar with the planning told the Korea JoongAng Daily that some leaders "may opt to stay in adjacent big cities like Busan" rather than Gyeongju due to better infrastructure and facilities.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)