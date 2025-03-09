North Korean leader inspects nuclear-powered submarine project

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a project to build a nuclear-powered submarine, warning that his country's maritime defense capability will be "fully" projected "in any necessary waters without limitation," the North's state media reported Saturday.Kim made the remark when he visited major shipyards tasked with constructing warships, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The report did not disclose the date or location of his inspection.During the visit, the reclusive leader reviewed "a nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine" under construction in line with a defense decision unveiled at a key party congress in 2021.The term likely refers to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching submarine-launched ballistic missiles, commonly known as a ballistic missile submarine (SSBN).This marks the first time North Korea has publicly revealed the construction of an SSBN and the ship's appearance.A nuclear-powered submarine is among the sophisticated weapons systems that Kim vowed to develop during the party congress. They include spy satellites and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles.Kim underscored the need to develop "overwhelming warships" as a powerful deterrent to contain the "gunboat diplomacy" of the hostile forces."He said that the DPRK would never remain an idle onlooker to the naval and underwater military activities of the enemies seriously threatening the sovereignty and interests of the DPRK by constantly deploying large numbers of strategic assets," the KCNA said, using the acronym for the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Kim "affirmed that the sea defense capability of the DPRK, which is in a responsible and key position for defending peace in the Korean Peninsula and the region, will be fully displayed in any necessary waters without limitation," the KCNA said.The North's leader also laid out the task of modernizing the country's maritime and underwater naval vessels, including a goal to develop and possess warships, the news agency reported without elaborating further.In September 2023, North Korea unveiled what it claimed was its first tactical nuclear attack submarine capable of carrying out an underwater nuclear attack. At that time, Kim announced a plan to build more submarines, including a nuclear-powered one.