Gov't declares Pocheon village 'special disaster zone' after accidental bombing wounds 31, damages 142 properties
Published: 09 Mar. 2025, 17:03
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A total of 31 people had been reported injured and 142 civilian properties damaged in Thursday's accidental Air Force bombing in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, according to the city's government on Sunday.
The city's second round of joint damage inspections with the military and fire department showed that one property was destroyed, along with four buildings where more than half their structures were ruined. The remaining 138 suffered minor damage.
The number of damaged family homes jumped from 58 on Friday to 99 on Saturday.
On Thursday morning, two KF-16 fighter jets from the Korean Air Force — participating in a combined live-fire drill with the United States — mistakenly dropped eight unguided MK-82 bombs on a community in Pocheon. The initial probe revealed that the pilot of the first jet wrongly entered the latitude while setting the coordinates.
Forty-four residents from 22 households have been evacuated to accommodations such as nearby resorts and motels, as well as to relatives’ homes. Another 17 people from nine households returned to their homes after temporary repairs were completed.
A total of 19 civilians were injured in the accidental bombing, two critically. Two more civilians were reported wounded on Sunday.
It was initially reported that 15 civilians were wounded on the day of the incident.
Twelve soldiers were also reported wounded as of Sunday.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Gyeonggi provincial government and the Pocheon city government began a third round of inspections to survey the damage at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
The provincial government and Ministry of National Defense officials will inspect electrical and gas systems and assess the structural safety of buildings.
The city government said it has not decided when to end the investigations, declaring a “thorough probe” its priority.
Choi ordered the government to strive to make a swift recovery and support affected residents in Pocheon, an area that “experienced severe damage by the Air Force's mistaken bombing.”
Regions declared as special disaster zones receive additional funding from the state to help them recover. Financial support is also given to affected residents, such as tax deferments, interest rate cuts for loans or tuition fee exemptions for high schoolers.
Choi also urged the government to actively support the victims' medical treatment and swiftly compensate them for property losses. He also told the government to rebuild damaged facilities promptly and hold those responsible for the incident accountable based on the investigation results.
Pocheon Mayor Baeck Young-hyeun said Sunday that he "welcomes" the special disaster zone designation, promising the city's "all-out effort" to restore the community through close coordination with the government and relevant authorities while prioritizing public safety.
The mayor also said the city would spend its reserve to restore damaged facilities, with the Defense Ministry later covering the costs "as promised."
The Korean military is expected to announce its interim probe results, measures to prevent accidental bombings like Thursday's incident and its own compensation plan on Monday.
BY CHO MOON-KYU, LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
