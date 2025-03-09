 Massive rallies held in Seoul one day after Yoon's release
Massive rallies held in Seoul one day after Yoon's release

Published: 09 Mar. 2025, 18:43 Updated: 09 Mar. 2025, 18:45
A group of activists hold a press conference near Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on March 9 to declare the next week a time for urging President Yoon Suk Yeol's immediate removal from office. The protest comes a day after Yoon's release from custody. [YONHAP]

Tens of thousands of people were expected to gather in Seoul on Sunday to rally for or against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol a day after his surprise release from detention.
 
Sarang Jeil Church, led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, held a Sunday service outdoors near the presidential residence in central Seoul. Around 4,500 people had gathered as of noon, according to an unofficial police estimate.
 

"With President Yoon's release, the impeachment trial has become meaningless. It's over," Jeon said. "In the event the Constitutional Court does something funny, we will exercise the people's right to resist and get rid of them with a single slash."
 
Supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol take part in a rally led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul on March 9. [NEWS1]

On Saturday, Yoon was released from the detention center where he had been held since mid-January over his failed martial law bid in December after a court ruled that his detention was invalid.
 
Even in the absence of physical detention, Yoon still has to stand trial on charges of leading an insurrection and is awaiting the verdict of the Constitutional Court on whether to uphold or dismiss his impeachment.
  
Conservative civic group Angry Blue was scheduled to hold a separate rally, opposing Yoon's impeachment at Bosingak Pavilion at 1 p.m. before marching along Jongno 3-ga street.
 
An opposing rally by a group of activists calling for Yoon's immediate ouster was held overnight just outside of Seoul's Gyeongbok Palace, and the group held a press conference outside the nearby government complex Sunday to declare a week of "emergency action" urging Yoon's removal from office.
 
At 2 p.m., the group will begin a march from the National Palace Museum, with a reported attendance of 100,000 people, leading to partial road closures in the area.
 
At 7 p.m. it will hold another rally in Gwanghwamun.
 
Yonhap 
 
