 Police plan to mobilize 12,000 officers on day of Yoon's impeachment ruling
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 09 Mar. 2025, 14:33
Police officers patrol the neighborhood of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence March 9. [YONHAP]

Nearly one in 10 police officers in the country will be mobilized across Seoul on the day of the Constitutional Court's ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, officials said Sunday, an apparently unprecedented move prompted by a recent storm on a Seoul district court by a mob of angry protesters.
 
Initially, police planned to deploy some 12,000 riot police from 192 units in downtown Seoul, but they are considering increasing the number after President Yoon was released from detention on Saturday.
 

Related Article

The 12,000 previously planned had already accounted for nearly 10 percent of the country's overall 130,000 police personnel, according to informed sources.
 
Yoon's discharge came a day after a court determined his Jan. 26 indictment on insurrection charges, which allowed his detention to be extended, had come hours after the initial detention period had already expired.
 
Under the new plan, police will mobilize some 5,000 officers at the Constitutional Court and around Gwanghwamun Square a day before the court delivers its verdict, and roughly 9,000 officers on the day of the ruling to make them inaccessible to protesters.
 
No specific date has yet been set for the ruling.
 
They also plan to deploy some 40 separate police units to guard places at risk of being attacked by protesters, including the embassies of the United States, China, Japan, Russia, Britain and Canada, the residences of Constitutional Court justices and the headquarters of major political parties.
 
"We cannot be sure how the rallies on both sides for and against the impeachment will turn out," a police official said, adding there is room for "strengthened" security plans.
